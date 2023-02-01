Aniya Louden used to watch her sister, Alexis, excel as the first libero in Ninety Six volleyball history. Her other sister, Asya, signed to play as an outside hitter at Spartanburg Methodist.
Aniyah's original plan was to follow Alexis’ lead by playing libero at Ninety Six, but that path changed when she started playing rec ball. She decided she wasn't tall enough to be a hitter, so she chose to become a setter.
It was in rec league where Aniya, whose mother was her coach, learned the skills that have led her to pursuing her dream of playing collegiately.
Aniya signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday to play at Columbia University, where she said she fell in love with the school after touring it.
"I really love the people there, and the campus is really pretty," Louden said. "I met the coach, and she's really nice and wants to help me out. I think I'll do really good there."
This past season, the Wildcat senior had 348 assists, 55 digs, 31 kills and 39 aces for the Wildcats. She's ready to pay her dues as a freshman at Columbia.
"I know it's going to be hard at first, being a setter, because that's the quarterback of the team," Aniya said. "You've got to have some leadership skills. I feel like I'll make a good fit."
