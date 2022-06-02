NINETY SIX — Addy Davis has gone through a couple of signing ceremonies, but after watching her brother and sister continue their athletic careers, it was finally her turn.
Davis signed her track and field scholarship on Wednesday, officially joining Lander.
“The beginning of this school year, I never would have thought this was going to happen,” Davis said. “With my coach and my family supporting me, it’s a dream come true. I’m the third of my siblings to go to college to play sports. It’s exciting.”
Davis is the third child in her family to sign an athletic scholarship, as her brother, Andrew, and sister, Ashtin, signed scholarships during their senior seasons. Andrew is running cross country and track at Southern Wesleyan, while Ashtin played basketball at Converse College.
“It’s definitely different than being a high school athlete,” Davis said of the advice her siblings gave her before signing. “There’s a lot more work that you have to put in that everyone doesn’t see. If you’re really passionate about it, then work hard and it’ll pay off.”
While she had a couple of schools vying for her talents, Lander stuck out because it is close to home, where she could still be with her family and friends.
Lander announced the addition of its track and field team in October 2021. It will start competing in the Peach Belt Conference in 2023, Davis’ freshman season.
“I had a few other colleges looking, but my home, my family and my friends are here,” Davis said. “I met the coach and it was just a really good fit. It worked out better than it could have expected to.”
Davis began competing in track and field as a junior, picking up several field events, including the discus, javelin, pole vault and shot put, once coach Hawkins Hutson joined the Wildcats staff. She finished with a personal record of 85 feet in the javelin, 69-foot-7 in the discus and 6 feet in the pole vault.
She said her favorite is the javelin, which is the event she competed at the state meet in May.
“That’s what I worked on the most this year. It’s the one that I hate but love,” Davis said. “That one sticks out more because if it wasn’t the way I wanted to, the distance or my form or anything, I kept doing it until it looked better.
“I played softball my junior year and coach (Hawkins) Hutson was new and both my brothers were doing track. They said ‘You need to come out and do track. There’s this new coach and we think you’d do really good.’ I came out and I tried javelin, shot put and discus. I fell in love with it. I wish (Hutson) had been here my freshman year. I would have done it all four years of high school.”