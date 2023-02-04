NINETY SIX — It's a business trip. That's what Ninety Six Roy Lemmons called Saturday's first two playoff matchups on Saturday, and the Wildcats responded by taking care of their business.

Ninety Six took down Columbia 81-0 in its first-round matchup and followed up with a 60-15 win against Pelion in its second matchup. 

