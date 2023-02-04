NINETY SIX — It's a business trip. That's what Ninety Six Roy Lemmons called Saturday's first two playoff matchups on Saturday, and the Wildcats responded by taking care of their business.
Ninety Six took down Columbia 81-0 in its first-round matchup and followed up with a 60-15 win against Pelion in its second matchup.
"We talked about it being business as usual," Lemmons said. "We started talking about it being a business trip on Thursday. That's what it is. It's all business at this point. There are no if or buts.
"Once they started wrestling, you could see it... I think they're ready. They're locked in. I think they're good to go, or at least we're getting there."
In the two matches, Ninety Six won largely by pins. Against Columbia, the Wildcats wrestled in six weight classes due to the Capitals having to forfeit eight matches. In those six matches, five ended with a pin.
In round two, the Wildcats were just as sharp, finishing with seven pins, meaning only seven matches went the distance or ended with a Wildcat losing in a pin.
Jones Dove won both his matches by a pin, combining to wrestle just for 84 seconds, while Ryan Jones and Juquis Calhoun won both their matches by a pin as well.
Dove, Hunter Simmons and Carter Paterson are three members of the current Wildcats' team that weren't part of the state championship run a year ago, but all three will be key factors for this playoff run.
Paterson won his match by a major decision, winning the 106 match against Pelion 14-3. Simmons' first match of the day was a forfeit by Columbia, but he followed up with a fight against Charles Spires, who is the No. 5 wrestler in the state at his weight class and Lemmons believes will have a chance for an individual state title this year.
"Jones Dove has really turned a corner from where he started this year," Lemmons said. "Hunter Simmons was there with us last year but he didn't wrestle because Briant Witherspoon was at 126, but he has been really good for us. He wrestled that kid Spires at 26, who is probably going to win the state at 120. He's really turned it on."
With the win, the Wildcats will host Chesnee for their third-round matchup on Monday.
"We're talking about Liberty and we're talking about Chesnee. It's the same thing between the two," Lemmons said. "We're talking about doing your job. What's your job? It's not about you winning or about you losing. Some of them have a job to win and a job to lose, just don't lose by pin... It's a business trip, so everyone has a job to do."
