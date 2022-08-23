NINETY SIX — After starting the season with a loss to Greenwood Christian on the road, Ninety Six easily bounced back against Strom Thurmond, sweeping the match.

"It's been a while since we've played Strom Thurmond, so we were really excited to have them back in Ninety Six," Ninety Six volleyball coach Chandler Wells said. "It kind of is a rivalry. They used to be in the same classification as us, so it was nice to be able to come out on top of a school that is bigger than us. My girls work really hard and they're really talented."

