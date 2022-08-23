NINETY SIX — After starting the season with a loss to Greenwood Christian on the road, Ninety Six easily bounced back against Strom Thurmond, sweeping the match.
"It's been a while since we've played Strom Thurmond, so we were really excited to have them back in Ninety Six," Ninety Six volleyball coach Chandler Wells said. "It kind of is a rivalry. They used to be in the same classification as us, so it was nice to be able to come out on top of a school that is bigger than us. My girls work really hard and they're really talented."
The Wildcats dominated from the start in the first two sets, taking the lead early in both sets before cruising to easy victories. Although it had all the momentum heading into the final set, Ninety Six struggled out the gate in the third set, mishitting kills and failing to corral Rebel spikes. Strom Thurmond raced to a 6-3 lead before Ninety Six called a timeout.
That timeout calmed the Wildcats, who proceeded to score eight of the next nine points.
"At the beginning of the third set, they just got a little bit tired and they knew they were ahead," Wells said. "They just needed a little kick to get them kickstarted and get the tempo back from the first two sets."
Once it got back into a rhythm, Ninety Six took the set 25-15.
Just as she did as a freshman, Janiyah Squire dominated at the net, decimating the Strom Thurmond back line with her ferocious spikes. While Strom Thurmond had to watch for the sophomore's spikes, senior Aniya Louden picked it apart through her serving, leading the game in total aces. Junior Kinsley Thomas was a mix of the two, finishing second on the team in aces while maintaining a constant prescience at the net.
"Janiah was on. She was on the outside and in the middle. She is a key component of our front row," Wells said. "Aniya did a great job serving. She led the team in aces. Her sets have come a long way, she's worked so hard to improve her set. She is our only setter on the court. ... I'm proud of all of our front row."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.