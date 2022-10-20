NINETY SIX — It's been eight years since Ninety Six volleyball won its region. It's been even longer since the Wildcats reached the second round of the playoffs.
But in 2022, the Wildcats ended both droughts, as they defeated Strom Thurmond in straight sets to reach the second round of the 2A playoffs.
"It's been a few years since we've been to the second round and it's just awesome to be able to host a home game," Ninety Six coach Chandler Wells said. "We worked really hard this season to insure that we could do that. I tell the girls all the time, 'We're not just working towards tonight's game, we're working ahead for more.'
"... They really persevered and pushed through, I was proud of how they played missing starters."
One of the players that was out was starting libero Kaylee Hughes, which moved Brooke Coster from the front row to libero. She finished with seven digs and nine to-target receptions in the win.
"She did a really good job," Wells said. "She's one of my players that is going to do whatever I ask of her. She's very coachable and did exactly what I needed her to do on the back row. She took charge of the defense and made sure that we were going after every ball."
Ninety Six got off to a hot start, dominating the first set 25-9. It started the set off with seven straight points, six of which behind the serving of Anna Brooke Davis, who finished with seven good serves in the match. Roughly a third of the Strom Thurmond points in the set came off Wildcat mistakes.
But the Ninety Six offense rolled through the first set, drumming up 15 of the final 19 points to put the Rebels away early.
After the two teams played even keel for the first 10 points, Ninety Six started to get rolling behind sophomore Janiyah Squire, who continued to pepper the back left of the Strom defense and finished with a team-high 12 kills in the match. From that 5-5 tie, Ninety Six grew a lead that reached as high as 11 before winning the set 25-15.
In the third set, Wells started to tinker with the lineup, in case the Wildcats have to deal with some sort of problem like they did on Thursday, as three players missed the game due to the flu.
As a result of the tinkering, Strom Thurmond battled the Wildcats, leading at 10-8 before Ninety Six started to click on offense. They tied the set at 11 before taking the lead at 13-12, eventually winning the set 25-19.
The Wildcats will host their second round matchup on Tuesday.
