NINETY SIX — It's been eight years since Ninety Six volleyball won its region. It's been even longer since the Wildcats reached the second round of the playoffs.

But in 2022, the Wildcats ended both droughts, as they defeated Strom Thurmond in straight sets to reach the second round of the 2A playoffs.

