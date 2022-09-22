Ninety Six and Saluda are about as evenly matched as they come.
Both teams set themselves apart from the rest in 2A region 2, coming into Thursday night tied for the lead.
Ninety Six and Saluda are about as evenly matched as they come.
Both teams set themselves apart from the rest in 2A region 2, coming into Thursday night tied for the lead.
However, the Wildcats edged out the Tigers at home in a five-set contest to claim sole possession of the region’s lead.
Ninety Six won the match by set scores of 20-25, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25 and 15-8.
“It’s a good feeling (to lead the region) but we don’t want to get overconfident, and we still have lots of region games to play and we still have lots of hard work ahead of us,” Ninety Six coach Chandler Wells said.
The Wildcats’ victory was highlighted by their 6-0 start to the fifth set that helped give Ninety Six the all-important region win.
“I think that was very big,” Wells said. “That gave us the drive that we needed to push forward to the end of the game.”
Sophomore Janiyah Squire was a driving force behind the Wildcats’ win as she totaled a team-leading 18 kills. Senior Taylor Rinehart also stepped up in key situations for Ninety Six with seven kills on the night.
Wells also pointed out senior setter Aniya Louden with her 28 assists.
Before Ninety Six’s big fifth-set win, Saluda also stepped to force the final set. Down 19-17 after a timeout, the Tigers put together an 8-2 run to win their second set.
“They don’t quit,” Saluda coach Meredith Wertz said. “They got a lot of hustle and they try to aggress all the time. I mean, they don’t quit.”
After the game’s first two sets saw the Wildcats and Tigers go back and forth, Ninety Six finally managed to gain separation from Saluda in the third set. The Wildcats went on a 3-0 run before a Saluda timeout to go up 17-14, and ended the set on a 6-0 run.
Next, the Wildcats will travel to Newberry to take on the Bulldogs next Thursday.
With its first region loss, the Tigers hope to get back on track on Tuesday as they welcome region opponent Mid-Carolina.
“We definitely need to work on being able to get into some spots that we aren’t great at getting at,” Wertz said. “Moving and kind of talking, we struggled tonight, we were getting kind of quiet, so we’re going to work on talking and moving.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.