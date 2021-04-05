Ninety Six softball wins gold bracket title
Ninety Six’s varsity softball team won the gold bracket championship in this past weekend’s South Aiken tournament.
The Wildcats defeated Beaufort and South Aiken in pool play to advance to the championship bracket. Ninety Six defeated Mid-Carolina, 6-5, and then rolled past River Bluff, 7-3, in the championship game.
Eighth-grade pitcher Meghan Kimberling won three games and seventh-grader Katie Marie Fortner won one game. Gracie Lollis hit three home runs in the tournament.
Ninety Six improved to 10-3 overall.
GHS baseball falls to Easley
Greenwood’s varsity baseball team suffered a 9-3 loss to Easley in the first game of the Belton-Honea Path spring break tournament.
MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver
DENVER — Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year’s Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because MLB hadn’t announced the move yet. The commissioner’s office was expected to declare Tuesday that the Colorado Rockies will host the game.
UNC hires Hubert Davis to lead men’s basketball
North Carolina has turned to former Tar Heels player and assistant coach Hubert Davis to lead the storied men’s basketball program as the successor to Hall of Famer Roy Williams.
The 50-year-old Davis played for the Tar Heels under Dean Smith before a long NBA career, and he spent the past nine seasons working under Williams.
The school announced the hiring Monday after an emergency meeting by its board of trustees. UNC is planning an introductory news conference for Davis on Tuesday.
Braves, Nats to play doubleheader Wednesday
WASHINGTON — The Nationals and Atlanta Braves will make up their game that was postponed Monday because of Washington’s coronavirus outbreak as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Major League Baseball announced the change Monday while Washington’s players were working out at Nationals Park.
Four players on the Nationals have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven more have been placed under quarantine after contact tracing determined they potentially were exposed.
Braves sign deals with 3 players
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have brought back relievers Carl Edwards Jr. and Jesse Biddle and signed former Gold Glove-winning infielder Yolmer Sanchez to minor league contracts.
Edwards, who had success with the Chicago Cubs before injuries derailed his career, was with the Braves in spring training.
Sanchez won a Gold Glove as a second baseman for the Chicago White Sox in 2019, when he hit .252 with two homers and 43 RBIs in 149 games.
The 29-year-old Biddle is a former first-round draft pick by Philadelphia who made it to the big leagues with the Braves’ NL East-winning team in 2018.
Bucs’ Davis apologizes for tweeting slur
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis has apologized for tweeting an anti-Asian slur, saying he didn’t understand the offensive nature of a word he used.
A key member of the Bucs’ Super Bowl-winning defense, Davis is a native of South Florida who said he thought he was using a term meaning “lame” in a tweet directed toward a producer claiming he “ran Miami.”
Reds’ Castellanos suspended 2 games
NEW YORK — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was suspended for two games and fined Monday for his role in an on-field brawl during the season’s opening weekend, the first discipline given by Michael Hill in his new role as Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations.
Castellanos appealed the penalty to special assistant John McHale Jr. and will not serve the suspension while the appeal is pending.
He was disciplined for his actions in Saturday’s game against St. Louis and was cited for “his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident.”
Source: Kansas taps Goff as AD
Kansas is finalizing a deal to hire Northwestern administrator Travis Goff, a Sunflower State native who graduated from the school, to be its next athletic director, a person familiar with the decision said.
Goff has been at Northwestern since 2012, most recently as deputy athletic director and assistant vice president for development. He played a role in fundraising that led to massive facilities upgrades at Northwestern and oversaw the football, baseball and volleyball programs.
Kansas has been searching for an athletic director since Jeff Long resigned almost a month ago.