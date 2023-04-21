NINETY SIX — A lot has changed since the Ninety Six softball team was founded.
The team that played at Fox Boozer eventually got its own field and won its first state championship in 2019. Now the team is known as a powerhouse in the state and is always expected to make a run at a state championship.
On Wednesday, the Wildcats welcomed back their original team for the 30th anniversary of the inaugural season.
“It’s something that was really coach (John) Coster’s idea. When he left, he asked me if I would do it,” Ninety Six coach Malik Goodman said. “There was a lot of work from people that will get no credit, but it was awesome to see the first head coach be out here and throw a first pitch. To have a state championship coach throw a first pitch, it shows how rich the program is.
“I love that. I think they had a great turnout over there. A great night for that.”
Seven players and Cheryl Browning, the team’s original coach, were present pregame for a ceremony, while more than a dozen former players were also present and honored for the 30th anniversary.
“Ninety Six was my one and only job. I came here from graduating from Lander in 1969,” Browning said. “Ninety Six is always in my blood.”
Browning was the first coach of the Wildcats, building the team from a group that didn’t know the game into a team that was finishing around .500.
“It’s an amazing development. I taught at the old school and the new school,” Browning said. “Ninety Six people are special. I love the fact that the community supported the school, the community was involved in everything we did. I can never say thank you enough to the parents.
“We did a lot of good things over here, and I’m proud of them. I’m proud of the kids. They’ve all matured into wonderful young ladies that I haven’t seen in a while, but I keep up with some of them.”
Browning and Coster threw out a first pitch before the Wildcats played Union County.
