Coming into the season, the question for the Ninety Six softball team would be its offense. The defense would take care of itself and pitching was in good hands.

Through the first four games of the year, the offense has been a roller coaster, as the Wildcats took down Crescent and Greenwood with their offense rolling. But against Woodmont and Chapman, they couldn't get anything going. 

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags