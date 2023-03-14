Coming into the season, the question for the Ninety Six softball team would be its offense. The defense would take care of itself and pitching was in good hands.
Through the first four games of the year, the offense has been a roller coaster, as the Wildcats took down Crescent and Greenwood with their offense rolling. But against Woodmont and Chapman, they couldn't get anything going.
But Tuesday was a different story.
The Wildcats walked around the bases early against Emerald before exploding in the third inning for seven runs, downing the Vikings 20-4.
"We've been streaky. Even in the preseason tournament, we had games where we had 10 hits, but there have been games where we had three hits. It's still something that we're struggling with," Ninety Six coach Malik Goodman said. "We adjusted really well tonight, and that's something we haven't done often, and that's really good to see.
"Proud of them for not being antsy up there and waiting for their pitch."
After the first inning, Ninety Six led 3-2. It had nearly batted around in the first inning but wasn't seeing the ball necessarily well. In the second, it locked in and controlled the strike zone, drawing three consecutive walks to plate the first run of the inning.
Despite changing pitchers, walks were still an issue for the Vikings as the next two Wildcats drew free passes, adding to the lead. McKendree Davis plated the final run of the inning with a fielder's choice.
In the third, the Wildcats started mashing. With runners on second and third, Evie Montgomery smoked a ball through the infield for an RBI single, followed by an Olivia Coster triple and a Katie Fortner double to score four of the seven runs in the inning. Bailey Center added an RBI double later in the inning.
Overall, the Wildcats used three pitchers in the win. Meghan Kimberling got the start like usual and tossed two innings. She allowed two runs and a couple of hits, all of which were bunts or swinging bunts by the Vikings in the first inning, but settled in during the second.
Eighth-grader Jocelyn Coleman tossed two innings before Brooke Coster finished the game.
The trio finished with 10 strikeouts in the game.
"Obviously, Meghan is going to be our go-to but having at least three girls behind her to throw is really nice, especially on weeks where we have three games," Goodman said. "Jocelyn is in eighth grade, so it's really nice for her to get two innings in.
"Brooke came in and finished it. She hasn't pitched since the seventh grade. You could hear the dugout get loud for them. It's exciting for them and it's exciting for me too."
