NINETY SIX — Coming off a huge region win at Mid-Carolina, the Ninety Six softball team had a chance to take a big step towards its goal of winning a region championship.
But in the rematch, the Rebels did what the Wildcats couldn't — take an outside pitch to right field for a base hit.
Time and again, Mid-Carolina punched the ball to right field and set up scoring opportunities, downing the Wildcats 8-3.
"They were willing to take the outside pitch to the right side, and we're not," Ninety Six coach Malik Goodman said. "I think it goes back to being an age thing, and I hate to use that because they have played so much softball and I think that trumps being a young team.
"In our minds, we have to hit the ball hard and pull it. We got beat to bloopers to right field. They had one hard hit to right field. Everything else fell in front, and that's how they won the game."
Mid-Carolina started its onslaught in the first. After a one-out single up the middle, the next two Rebels slapped the ball to right field for one run. With two runners in scoring position, a single up the middle brought in the second run of the frame.
The Rebels tacked on a run in the third with a bloop shot to left field.
The back-breakers were the tops of the fifth and sixth when three singles to right in the fifth and a two-RBI single to left virtually iced the game.
Sandwiched between the Mid-Carolina scoring output were the three Wildcat runs.
Evie Montgomery and Olivia Coster reached with singles and scored thanks to a Janiyah Squire single through the left side of the infield. Shelby Temple plated the third Wildcat run with a single to right field in the bottom of the fourth.
With the loss, Ninety Six falls to 3-1 in region play, which is currently tied for second in the region.
"Just stay humble and don't get complacent to where we're at," Goodman said. "Our goal of winning the region is still there, we just have to handle business throughout."
