Abbeville softball had a chance to rally again.
In the bottom of the seventh inning in a play-in game to determine postseason seedings, the Panthers trailed by seven, but Ninety Six's lead didn't seem secure.
Seven runs became six after a Caylee Brown home run on the second pitch of the inning followed by a single and a walk to put an Abbeville runner in scoring position. After battling to a 2-2 count, Tori Cannady smoked a pitch to Ninety Six third baseman Anjellet Corner, who quickly stepped on third and threw to first for a double play.
A strikeout iced the game for the Wildcats, defeating Abbeville 20-14. The win gives Ninety Six the No. 2 seed in Region 1-AA and a home field advantage when the playoffs begin Thursday.
"Our pitchers were struggling tonight to find their stuff, but the bats got going," Ninety Six coach John Coster said. "A lot of times, softball teams focus on the pitchers and pitchers carry the team. I think tonight, it was the other way around. The offense carried the pitchers tonight."
Ninety Six's batters were lively from the start, putting three runners on base by the end of the first inning. Though they failed to score in the first inning, the Wildcats prevailed in the second, scoring four runs off an error, a pair of singles and a line shot double by Janiyah Squire.
Despite a long inning in the field, where Abbeville scored three runs, Ninety Six kept rolling offensively, tallying three in the third inning thanks to a single and a pair of wild pitches.
"To be honest, I think we were a bunch of individuals and we kept preaching 'Team. Team. Team,' and I think they finally came around," Coster said of the offense compared to early in the season. "When they started to do it as a team, that's when the success started coming. I just think we were pressing too much at the beginning. … We have the best lineup in there now, and it's clicking."
While the Wildcats were taking advantage of Abbeville's mistakes and finding spots in the defense for singles, they did pop off, starting with Squire. The freshman, who hit a home run just three days earlier, hit a moon shot to center field for a two-run home run. One inning later, Gracie Lollis, who hit two home runs last week, drilled a pitch to left field, easily clearing the fence for a grand slam.
"They're getting hot," Coster said. "I think early in the year, we were trying to hit home runs, and now, we're trying to get base hits and the home runs are coming. … When you're not trying to hit home runs, that's when you hit home runs."
Lollis led the way for the Wildcats, finishing 4-for-6 with seven RBIs and three runs scored, while Squire finished 5-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Both home runs gave the Wildcats a nine-run lead, but both times, Abbeville fought back.
After Squire's shot, a bases-loaded walk plated a run before Garianna Burton delivered with a double to center field for two runs. An error cost the Wildcats another run in the fifth, while Burton once again came through for the Panthers, matching Lollis' grand slam with a slam of her own.
"We're banged up, and we're a little bit shorthanded, but I really pleased with the way we were battling and fighting. That's a good sign," Abbeville coach Tim Collins said. "Anytime you get a little bit of adversity, and you fight, that's always encouraging."
Burton finished 2-for-4 with six RBIs, while Michaela Harrison drove in three runs.
With the loss, Abbeville will travel to Landrum for its first-round playoff game, while Ninety Six will host Newberry.