NINETY SIX — Meghan Kimberling had a dire situation on her hands in the top of the sixth inning. Saluda had the bases loaded off three rocket singles to lead off the top of the frame with the middle of the order coming up.
With a one-run lead, the sophomore didn't blink.
A four-pitch strikeout retired the first Tiger, while a soft liner to short was the second out.
Kimberling took care of the third out of the inning, ending the inning with a 1-3 putout to end the threat.
"It just showed the heart, the talent, the teamwork," Ninety Six coach Malik Goodman said.
"They really played together right there. I think that's what we've been missing all year. We talked about going down early and being able to respond. That's kind of what we've been pushing for all year."
With the momentum on their side, the Wildcats jumped on Saluda in the bottom of the inning, increasing their lead to three, before winning 7-5.
"I don't think I've been more proud of the girls than I am right now," Goodman said. "They showed that they can play together as a team.
"We didn't stack the hits heavy in the top or bottom. It was everyone playing the part tonight, the nine starters and the girls that came off the bench to run bases and the dugout played a huge part. It was just a huge team win for us."
The Wildcats did something on Wednesday they had struggled to do for most of the season — respond to early adversity.
That early adversity showed up four batters into the game when Tamia Daniels hit a two-run home run just left of the Wildcats' scoreboard in left field.
But Ninety Six responded with a run in the bottom of the second thanks to Kimberling, who hit a sacrifice fly into center for the Wildcats' first run.
After Saluda scored two more runs in the third, Ninety Six found a way to respond again, this time in the form of a Katie Fortner single and an Emma Gentry double.
Gentry's double cut the deficit to one. In her next at-bat, she gave the Wildcats the lead, doubling just shy of the wall in center field.
The Wildcat eighth-grader missed half the season with an ankle injury, but she dominated on Wednesday in the No. 5 spot in the lineup, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a hit by pitch.
"Having Emma back is huge," Goodman said. "The girls love playing with Emma. She's a spark in the lineup, she's a good bat. She's defensively solid and she works hard. She overcame that injury and it's good to have her back."
Ninety Six plated two more runs in the sixth thanks to an Evie Montgomery single and a sacrifice fly from Olivia Coster.
With the win, Saluda falls to 4-2 in region play with one more series to play. Ninety Six is now 5-3 and finished with its region schedule, but it has clinched a playoff spot.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.