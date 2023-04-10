SALUDA — There was nothing more that Ninety Six softball coach Malik Goodman wanted to do than put last week behind him.
The Wildcats were swept in a region series against Abbeville and struck out 32 times. And through four innings, they were continuing that downward trend. Ninety Six had struck out nine times and managed just one hit.
But then the lineup flipped back to the top in the top of the sixth.
Evie Montgomery led off with a double to right. Two batters later, Katie Fortner also doubled to right for the first run of the game. Emma Gentry followed with another double to right field to plate the second run of the frame.
From there, the Wildcats continued to score, plating four more runs in the seventh to down Saluda 6-1.
"I'm just glad they saw they could do it," Goodman said. "They know that's what it's going to take to win some games. She (Sam Minick) lived on the outside corner all night, but finally we adjusted. Slow start early on, but it's good to be back in the win column."
The two biggest hits of the seventh were a single by Laural Flemming that drove in two Wildcats while an Oliva Coster triple plated the final run of the game.
Hitting the ball to right has been a point stressed to the young Wildcat lineup for the duration of the three-game losing streak, as Abbeville and Mid-Carolina took advantage by attacking the outside part of the plate. For the first five innings, that seemed to stifle the Wildcats.
Overall five of the nine Wildcat hits went to right field.
"The adjustment was nobody hit the ball hard. We hit it where we needed to when we needed to," Goodman said. "I think that's a step in the right direction."
Fortner led all hitters, going 2-for-4 with an RBI on the day.
Alongside timely offense, Meghan Kimberling continued to throw well in the circle. The sophomore went the distance, allowing an unearned run off six hits while striking out three Tigers.
"She saw that they were making plays behind her tonight," Goodman said. "Janiyah (Squire) ate up the first four or five balls, and that helps you settle in. She is a perfectionist. Whatever it takes, she's going to do. She hates losing. She hated losing to Abbeville twice, and I think that fueled her flame."
With the loss, Saluda falls to 4-1 in region play, while Ninety Six improves to 4-3. The pair will complete the series on Wednesday at Ninety Six.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.