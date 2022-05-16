NINETY SIX — In softball, a change in momentum can mean victory or certain defeat, and that change can come from one play. On Monday, three plays changed the course of Ninety Six's day, leading to a 7-1 loss against Gray Collegiate in the second round of the Class 2A Upper State championship tournament.
In the first inning, Ninety Six had Brooke Coster on first base for Gracie Lollis. The senior drilled the first pitch she saw for what looked like off the bat to be a two-run home run. Instead of sailing over the wall, the ball hung in the air and dropped at the base of the wall for a one-out double.
After a walk that loaded the bases, catcher Emma Gentry sent a screaming line drive to the left side of the infield, but the ball was shot straight toward Gray shortstop Brooklinn Thomas, who snagged the ball out of the air and fired to third for a double play.
With the game tied at one in the top of the third, the game snowballed on the Wildcats. A double by Thomas and back-to-back Wildcat errors broke the tie, giving Gray a lead it never relinquished.
After an intentional walk, a fielder's choice drove in the second War Eagle run of the inning, while a bloop single plated two more runs, increasing the Wildcat deficit to four runs.
"When Gracie's ball didn't go out, it just seemed like it took the air out of us," Ninety Six coach John Coster said. "Not scoring those two runs, that would have been huge. ... I don't think we communicated well when we put (Madox) Long on first. We had the perfect ground ball. Just some miscues. I don't think they're 7-1 better than us.
"I think we helped them out a lot more than they beat us. This is a pretty good team. We didn't show it tonight, but I think we hurt ourselves more than they hurt us. ... They made us pay for the mistakes we made."
For the rest of the game, Ninety Six struggled to string anything together offensively, putting several balls in play, but they all found gloves. It had just three base runners, an error and two singles, for the remainder of the game.
"We have to be mentally tough when bad things happen, and we have to respond," Coster said. "I just don't think we responded in a good way. ... Mentally, we were not there tonight. Gray is a good team."
The winner of Crescent and Chesterfield will travel to Ninety Six for the third game of the Upper State championship on Wednesday. The winner of Wednesday's game will travel to Gray Collegiate on Friday.
"I still feel like we can beat these teams. We just have to play Wildcat ball," Coster said.