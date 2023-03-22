NINETY SIX — The Ninety Six offense has been rolling the past couple of games. It has scored 10 or more runs in its past three games, and even with the cold and some damp weather, the bats remained hot.
The Wildcats drove in eight runs in the first inning before tacking on runs in the second and third to down Strom Thurmond 10-0.
"I think our talk early on about how important cage work is has set in," Ninety Six softball coach Malik Goodman said. "Now they see some success, so they're willing to work over there. That's been the driving factor there."
While the top of the order has been explosive all season, it was two unlikely sources that provided a spark on Wednesday.
With a three-run lead, Meghan Kimberling stepped to the plate with two runners on. After five pitches, the sophomore got her chance, drilling a pitch through the left side of the infield for a two-RBI single. It was Kimberling's second hit of the season and her second and third RBIs so far.
Also with two runners on, Shelby Temple collected her first varsity hit of the year, drilling a double to left-center field for the sixth run of the inning.
"She's (Temple) been hitting the ball really well (on jayvee), so we wanted to give her a chance tonight, and she capitalized on it," Goodman said. "Meghan is hitting the ball hard, and she finally got one tonight. It was good to see that, probably good for her confidence too."
Alongside Temple and Kimberling, sophomore Janiyah Squire had a huge game, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. She plated two in the first inning with a single through the left side of the infield and followed up with a scorching double to left-center field that hit the fence on a single hop.
In the circle, Kimberling scattered four Rebel hits in four innings.
Eighth-grader Katie Fortner closed the game out, tossing an inning.
"She's going to have to. I think it was good for her confidence," Goodman said of Fortner. "She may have walked a few early but knowing that she can do it and get her confidence back is great for her. That's what it's going to take to win is her throwing some."
With the win, the Wildcats improve to 7-2 on the season as they prepare to host region opponent Newberry on Friday.
"Starting off 1-0 in the region is always nice," Goodman said. "We talked about the importance of region games, those are the ones that count. Being able to turn around from last night (the 28-0 win at Newberry) and have no let up is positive for us.
"We're in a tough region. I think it's going to be really tough at the top. We're going to have to hit and play like we did tonight to be in the mix."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.