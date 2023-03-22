NINETY SIX — The Ninety Six offense has been rolling the past couple of games. It has scored 10 or more runs in its past three games, and even with the cold and some damp weather, the bats remained hot.

The Wildcats drove in eight runs in the first inning before tacking on runs in the second and third to down Strom Thurmond 10-0.

