CHESTERFIELD — Through three innings, it looked bleak for the Ninety Six softball team. The Wildcats trailed by four after a three-run home run by Chesterfield shortstop Kaylee Eubanks, while the Wildcats had managed just three hits and struck out seven times.
That changed the second time through the order, as Ninety Six rallied from the fourth on, outscoring Chesterfield by six runs in the final four frames and advancing to the second game of the AA Upper State Championship tournament.
"I told them 'You put yourself in a good position to do some great things.' I didn't say what great things but they know," Ninety Six coach John Coster said. "One game at a time, that's what we're going to do. ... I felt like when we made it through the line up, we would start making the adjustments we needed. They made the adjustments and started hitting her at the right time."
The offensive spark started with a pair of seniors. A Madison Collins' leadoff triple lit a spark in the Wildcats offense, even though Collins didn't score in the inning. One frame later, Gracie Lollis started the fourth with a sharply hit single to left field. One pitch later, freshman Janiyah Squire left her mark, drilling the first pitch of her at bat to right-center field for a two-run home run.
In the sixth, it was Lollis' turn for an RBI, as the senior drove in Brooke Coster from first on a double to left field. From then on, the young Wildcats did the damage.
After Squire was walked, eighth grader Kellar Ann Traylor executed a perfect bunt single to load the bases for Katie Fortner, who delivered in the form of a two-RBI single up the middle to give Ninety Six its first lead of the day.
Eighth grader Evie Montgomery tacked on the final run in the sixth, driving in Fortner with a single to center. Fortner added the final insurance run in the top of the seventh, scoring Brooke Coster with a single to right.
Fortner led the Wildcats with three RBIs, wile going 3-for-4 at the plate. Squire finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
"Janiyah is going for those base hits and she's knocking those home runs. They're not high fly balls, they're missiles," Coster said. "Katie is outstanding. She's really filled a gap for us in the No. 6 spot. Katie is an excellent hitter; Janiyah is an excellent hitter. They're both young, so just, wait till they're seniors. You have a freshman and an eighth grader. If they keep working, the sky is the limit for them."
Eubanks made the game a little closer in the bottom of the seventh, hitting her second two-run home run of the day, but after a one-out single to add a little bit more drama to the game, but Ninety Six freshman pitcher Meghan Kimberling forced two groundouts to seal the win.
Ninety Six will host the winner of Gray Collegiate and Crescent on Monday. That game was delayed until Saturday due to weather.