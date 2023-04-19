The Ninety Six softball team was rolling through the first three innings. It had just celebrated its 30th anniversary as a program and during the game, it was doing damage early, jumping ahead by six after three innings.
But head coach Malik Goodman scheduled the second half of his season with a lot of playoff-caliber teams, and they don't stay down for long.
After getting just two hits in the first three innings, Union County rattled off 16 hits in the next three innings and outscored the Wildcats by 19 in that span to win 20-7.
"We knew they were a good team, that's why we scheduled them," Goodman said. "We just have to learn how to finish,
"For the most part, I'm happy with how we played. I'm not happy with how it finished, but we played well and it showed that we can compete at a high level."
Ninety Six loaded the bases in the first with three consecutive walks and an error and a fielder's choice plated the first two runs of the game. In the second, Olivia Coster doubled in the first run of the frame and scored on a Union error.
The Wildcats tacked on two more runs in the third thanks to a bases-loaded walk by Laural Flemmings and a sacrifice fly by Evie Montgomery.
"I think we came out ready to play. I think they were excited to have a crowd and have the culture here supporting them tonight," Goodman said. "When you play good teams, you have to play a full game and make plays."
But it fell apart from there.
The Yellow Jackets led off the third inning with two singles and a Wildcat error for its first run. A ground out and fly out plated the next two runs.
In the fifth inning, they continued to push the issue, scoring two runs almost immediately thanks to a towering home run. A double, walk, double and single tied the game and Union took a two-run lead two batters later thanks to a single.
Union tacked on 11 more runs in the sixth, nine of which were scored after two outs and a dropped ball in the outfield that would have ended the inning with just two runs allowed.
"It's a non-region game so it holds no weight to us," Goodman said. "Coach (Anarie) Duckett said it best 'Put it on the shelf and forget about it.' We play them again next week. That was the goal to play a good team.
"They hit the ball. One through nine, they hit the ball well. We'll make some of those plays later on in the year as we move in (to the playoffs)."
