Gracie Lollis signed her letter of intent to play softball at Lander in November and was scheduled to have a signing day with two of her teammates, but she had to miss the ceremony because she was sick.
Now nearly four months to the day, Lollis had her moment, having her official signing day on Thursday.
"It feels good," Lollis said. "I've been waiting for it for a while now. Getting sick kind of threw me off … I was just glad to finally get a chance to do it."
Lollis has been a softball fixture in the Lakelands since she was a freshman.
In 2019, Lollis was the best player in 2A, earning the South Carolina High School League State Player of the Year after leading her team to a state championship. She was also named the I-J Player of the Year.
That year she hit .466 with 39 RBIs and four home runs. Following a shortened 2020 season, Lollis hit .391 with five home runs and 28 RBIs as a junior.
Now a senior, Lollis has her eyes set on two things — winning a second state championship and just having fun.
"I'm looking forward to having fun most of all. We always have fun out there," Lollis said. "We're hoping to win another state championship this year, but we have to put in a lot of work. We're young as a team, so there's a lot of building from losing Kylie (Campbell) and Tori (Barr) last year. I think it'll be a good year for us."
Lollis ultimately chose to join Lander because of the coaching staff, who Lollis said she has had a steady flow of communication since she became interested in the program.
"I'm super excited (to be going to Lander)," Lollis said. "I love the coaching staff. I got to meet all the girls coming in the other day in my class and they're all really cool and fun. I got to meet some of the players. I feel like it's going to be a blast when I go up there."
Lollis will join fellow Ninety Six teammate Gracie Timmerman at Lander next season. Timmerman signed with the Bearcats in November.
"I think it's going to be a lot of fun and great experience for both of us," Lollis said. "I'm glad she has the opportunity same as I do. I'm just happy for both of us for that."
