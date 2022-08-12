It didn't start the way that Matthew Owings was hoping, but when the final horn sounded at J.W. Babb Stadium, the Wildcats were victorious, taking down McCormick 14-7 in the first game of the Greenwood Jamboree. 

"We didn't change anything. We just missed opportunities," Owings said. "Chico (Martavis Mason) is sitting there saying, 'We're beating ourselves,' after the first quarter. It was a new quarter. Our guys just started making plays. It was simple. 

