It didn't start the way that Matthew Owings was hoping, but when the final horn sounded at J.W. Babb Stadium, the Wildcats were victorious, taking down McCormick 14-7 in the first game of the Greenwood Jamboree.
"We didn't change anything. We just missed opportunities," Owings said. "Chico (Martavis Mason) is sitting there saying, 'We're beating ourselves,' after the first quarter. It was a new quarter. Our guys just started making plays. It was simple.
"I'm honestly glad we did that. Going into the season, getting the games in the preseason and guys were getting mad because we weren't doing so well. I said, 'Look, it's a process.' Today was good because we were beating ourselves, and we came back and rallied. That's huge."
Through the first quarter of the scrimmage, both teams struggled to find any offensive consistency. For the Chiefs, they were plagued by inconsistent snaps and blocking, while Ninety Six just couldn't sustain drives.
Early in the second, the Chiefs broke off two big runs — one by A'Chean Durant that went for roughly 20 yards, with the senior breaking several tackles in the backfield, and Dre'Kevan Thomas, who found a seam down the left sideline and charged ahead for a 45-yard score.
Outside of the two runs, McCormick struggled to move the ball, throwing two interceptions and taking a couple of sacks.
"Our DBs did a great job," Owings said. "One of our sacks was a coverage sack. I give them credit. I hope they played as well as I think they did because that would be huge."
Ninety Six got its offense started with roughly 4 minutes left to play.
After McCormick struggled to maintain a drive, losing yards on penalties and a poor snap that put the ball inside the 1-yard line, Max McGee stepped up, blocking the punt in the end zone, setting up the Wildcat offense at the 7-yard line. One play later, Briant Witherspoon scored on an inside run.
After another defensive stop with less than 19 seconds remaining, quarterback Braden Mitchell iced the game for the Wildcats, lofting a pass to the right corner of the end zone, where receiver Ladarion Waldrop was wide open for the score.
For McCormick, Friday was just the second time the Chiefs have played in a live game situation, as their scrimmage on Monday was canceled because of poor weather. Their first competition was the WCTEL Kickoff Classic, which, because of poor weather, was played with a running clock.
"This jamboree is the second contest we've had contact," McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. "The defense played well, but the offense didn't move the ball the way we wanted to. We had a hiccup on the last drive before the touchdown. We're a work in progress."
Both teams are in action on Friday, as Ninety Six hosts Emerald and Abbeville travels to McCormick for Week 0.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.