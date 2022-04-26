ABBEVILLE — The Ninety Six softball team came into 2022 with a lot of promise and expectations, but injuries and uneven play cost the Wildcats early in the season. But with less than a week to go before the playoffs, the Wildcats are starting to click. They're getting healthy and making the necessary plays to once again dive into the playoffs.
On Tuesday, Ninety Six took a big step for their playoff chances, taking down Abbeville 4-3 on the road and giving it a chance to claim the second seed in Region 1-AA.
"This is huge. What I just told the ladies was 'You set yourself up in a good position,'" Ninety Six coach John Coster said. "Playing well going into the playoffs was what I wanted. We've had some injuries. Our season has pretty much been like the first two innings: we made some bad plays and didn't get the breaks.
"I'm really glad how they responded, because all of the adversity that this team has gone through this year, they could have folded. They didn't and just kept fighting. They made some adjustments in the box and our whole goal was to generate runs."
The biggest adjustment at the plate was made by senior Gracie Lollis. Lollis hit the ball well through the first four innings, but she wasn't finishing her swing, leaving some power behind. In the fifth, she made her adjustment.
With a runner on second and one out, Lollis drilled a pitch to center field. The ball just kept carrying, flying over the wall for a go-ahead two-run home run.
"I had talked to Gracie earlier and she wasn't following through. She comes up, makes that adjustment and hits it out," Coster said. "Nobody better and nobody more deserving than Gracie Lollis. She's been very instrumental to the success of this program."
The home run sealed the win for the Wildcats but there was drama late. In the bottom of the sixth, Catie Brown led off the frame with a solo home run to left field for Abbeville's first hit in nine batters. Immediately following the home run, Audrey McCurry singled to left field, putting the tying run on base. One pitch later, Abbeville's Garianna Burton drilled a pitch to center field, but it found Gracie Timmerman's glove. Timmerman snagged the ball and, in one motion, fired to first base to turn the double play.
"Coach (Malik) Goodman has been calling pitches, and he was like 'What do you want to do?'" Coster said. "I said 'Well, you threw curveball and got a double play last time.' He throws curveball, it goes to Gracie (Timmerman) and she throws it out. We both look at each other and we both say 'I didn't picture it like that.' That really got us jacked up. That was probably the play of the game."
Abbeville caused more drama in the seventh, putting the tying run on second base with two outs, but a popup to Lollis ended the threat and the game.
With the win, Ninety Six wraps up its region schedule, while Abbeville will play Crescent on Thursday. An Abbeville win will seal the No. 2 seed in Region 1-AA for the Panthers. A loss will force a tie-breaker between Ninety Six and Abbeville, which would be played Friday.