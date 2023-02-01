Ninety Six linebacker Jones signs with Allen University By GREG K. DEAL gdeal@indexjournal.com Feb 1, 2023 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Ninety Six linebacker Nazier Jones, center, signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to play football at Allen University. GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NINETY SIX — Nazier Jones wanted to find a college that felt like home but also wasn't too far away from his family in Ninety Six. He found just that in Allen University"I just love the environment," Jones said about Allen. "They really made me feel like I'm at home. And I wanted to stay close to home and my family."The Wildcat linebacker signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday.This past season, Jones had 65 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, and two sacks. He was one of five Wildcats named honorable mention All-State in Class 2A.Jones captured Greenwood Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Week honors after his Week 8 performance against Liberty in which he racked up 15 tackles and three tackles for loss.Jones was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Jan. 30 in Tampa, Florida.He said he thinks he will fit in well at Allen."Ninety Six and Allen run the same scheme defensively," Jones said. "I felt like this was the best choice because I felt like I was at home."Jones said he first realized in the summer of 2022 that he had a chance to play collegiately."I was at my 7-on-7 tournaments, and people were like, 'Yeah, you are going to play at the next level.' I'm here today. I guess the dream came true." Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports American Football Most read sports 11 Ninety Six wrestlers win respective classes in region meet Luther Smith returns to Greenwood High for ceremony A lasting legacy: Jessica Means adjusts, mentors in senior year Luther Smith honored at Greenwood ceremony GCS boys upset Oakbrook Prep in overtime thriller Submit game results Share your scores with us. Submit results Galvan graduates from Marine recruit training Writer, Translator Aruni Kashyap to Visit Lander University Jr. Beta Club wins at SC State Beta Club Convention