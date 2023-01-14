Gentry Long and Wells Shuman are young, but they’ve been fishing for a while.
The duo first started fishing for the Ninety Six Wildcat Anglers four seasons ago. They got off to a slow start in their first two years, but in their third go-round last season, something clicked.
Long, 14, and Shuman, 13, found their chemistry on the lake, and this season, they’re No. 1 in the state.
Their key to success is simple — get where the fish are.
“It’s a really tough sport,” Long said. “You gotta be right on (the fish) and you gotta know what to do, and most of the time, you just gotta have a good attitude and you can’t stop. You gotta keep going all day.”
And a bit of faith, too.
“Mom tells me every tournament, I just need to pray that night before and just hope it comes in key for us and we get on the right fish,” Shuman said.
Getting on the fish has paid dividends for the Ninety Six anglers, especially this season.
A first-place, 250-point finish at Lake Russell in December boosted Shuman and Long to a No. 1 ranking in the junior Bassmaster division.
The two have also fished to a top-10 finish on Lake Hartwell in September, a ninth-place finish at Lake Keowee in October and a top-15 finish on Lake Greenwood in November.
“Watching them grow in the past two years as anglers, they have definitely developed the skills necessary to really stay at the competition,” Ninety Six coach Kevin Latham said. “That’s been great to see.”
The Ninety Six Wildcat Anglers is a club sport organization for students at Ninety Six High School and Edgewood Middle School. The club is funded by sponsors in and surrounding Ninety Six, giving students the opportunity to fish competitively.
It’s not only a hobby, but a love for some students, and Long and Shuman are no exception.
“I just like how you can go out there and it’s very relaxing,” Long said. “You can just fish all day and not catch nothing and you can go out there and catch every fish in the lake. It’s just different than other sports.”
Over the last four years, the duo have not only become strong teammates, but best friends as well.
“It’s really fun,” Long said. “We motivate each other all the time. We just love seeing each other have success.”
The anglers have four tournaments left before the S.C. Bass Nation Youth State Championship on March 25.
Shuman and Long will fish at Lake Hartwell at Gum Branch on Jan. 21, Clarks Hill Feb. 18, the SCDNR Youth Bass Fishing Championship on March 4 at Green Pond Landing at Lake Hartwell and Lake Murray at Dreher Island State Park March 11.
The duo will also fish at the Lake Greenwood Classic on April 21 and 22
When the dust settles, Long, Shuman and the rest of the team hope they can bring a state title back to Ninety Six.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity just to have the school represented in all sports, in all club organizations,” Ninety Six assistant head coach Jeff Graham said. “Anytime the school is represented in a state championship, that puts little ol’ Ninety Six on the map.
“That’s always a great thing to be recognized statewide in any sport, but especially with this, it’s just a great opportunity to have Ninety Six represented.”
