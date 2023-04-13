Jason Schumpert wanted to get back into coaching basketball.
He’s been in school administration for a bit and has coached football at JET Middle School in Johnston for the past two years.
But next winter, he’ll be back on the court.
Schumpert was named the Ninety Six boys basketball head coach Tuesday at a Greenwood County School District 52 school board meeting. He replaces D.J. Davatchi, who resigned at the end of last season.
“When the opportunity kinda presented itself, I couldn’t turn it down, so I’m excited about that and look forward to a new challenge,” Schumpert said.
Schumpert, an assistant principal at JET, has ties to the Lakelands. The McCormick native has coached at McCormick and Cambridge, and also spent time at Laurens.
He was also a student-teacher at Ninety Six years ago.
Ninety Six’s newest head coach is defensive-minded, but will craft his system around the players at his disposal next season.
"In football, a lot of people build their teams around offense, and I believe in basketball, it's gotta be the exact opposite," Schumpert said. "I believe basing it on defense and not giving up a whole lot of points, I think that's important to keep you competitive in the game to give you a chance to win at the end."
Schumpert hopes to turn around a program that went 1-20 last season and is thrilled about the opportunity in front of him.
“It’s going to be a work in progress getting over there. ... Just trying to start a young program there that hopefully we can be successful and competitive in basketball,” Schumpert said. “Just looking forward to the challenge and I’m excited about a new challenge.”
