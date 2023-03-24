NINETY SIX — For much of the evening, time of possession felt pretty even between Ninety Six and Newberry.
The Bulldogs had their time with the ball, the Wildcats had theirs, but in soccer, the match is often defined by just a few moments.
And Friday evening was no exception.
The Ninety Six girls soccer team scored in two spurts against Newberry, kicking two goals in the first half and three more in the second each in a span of six minutes in a 5-0 win
“They were able to put immediate pressure, we had to change our formation with all the injuries we’ve had, but the formation is working, immediate pressure’s working. … I’m proud of them,” Ninety Six coach Kayla Duncan said.
The biggest spurt started with an Adela Hernandez Ramos goal, scoring off of a deflection off the Newberry goalkeeper in the 54th minute. Three minutes later, Sophia Somaini scored her second goal of the night on a corner kick that went untouched and rolled into the goal.
After another three minutes, Ramos struck again. The sophomore scored up close in a scramble with two Bulldogs near the goal. The ball ultimately squeaked by, lifting Ramos to a team-leading two goals, tied with Somaini’s two.
Somaini’s first goal got Ninety Six started in the 15th minute, scoring in a one-on-one situation with the Newberry goalkeeper. In the 21st minute, Caitlyn Anderson rounded out the Wildcats’ first bunch of goals, scoring to put Ninety Six up by two goals.
“They were making those passes, they gave the give-and-gos, they made the runs,” Duncan said. “Get a little momentum behind you, you score some goals, that puts a little pressure behind you.”
As for the Bulldogs, they had their fair share of possession, but had difficulty getting clean looks at the goal. One of Newberry’s best shots at scoring came on a penalty kick opportunity in the 74th minute.
However, Ninety Six goalkeeper Abi Stewart deflected the kick, helping hold the Bulldogs scoreless.
“She is amazing and I’m just so proud of her, she works really hard and she didn’t have a lot of action tonight, so I love it when she comes through and makes that save to help the team,” Duncan said.
With the dominant win, the Wildcats hold a season sweep over Newberry after defeating the Bulldogs earlier this week on Tuesday. Ninety Six will now turn its attention to Abbeville starting on Tuesday at home before making the return trip Thursday.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
