NINETY SIX — The sense of deja vu was overwhelming at Wilson-Campbell Stadium.
The Wildcats were facing Strom Thurmond, a team they fell to in overtime over a month ago in Johnston.
Tuesday night had nearly all of the elements for a replica game, going to overtime once again with the Rebels.
But Ninety Six’s second match against Thurmond wasn’t going to feature the same result.
Not on the Wildcats’ watch.
Stellar goalkeeping from Abi Stewart, excellent defense from Trinity Gardner and two extra-time goals from Sophia Somaini and Caitlyn Anderson lifted Ninety Six to a 2-1 win against Thurmond.
“They don’t ever quit, they work hard the whole time, they’re always trying to do the right thing, put themselves in the right position for their teammates, and that makes a big difference,” Ninety Six coach Kayla Duncan said.
The Wildcats faced adversity for much of the game, fending off a Thurmond team that maintained control of the ball. However, with a goalkeeper like Stewart, Ninety Six was in it all night.
The senior goalkeeper gave it her all in the box, amounting to 11 saves, as the Rebels had many great looks at the goal. Free kicks, one-on-one chances, you name it.
Nothing was getting past Stewart and the defense in front of her from Gardner, who kicked many balls away when Thurmond was approaching the goal.
“I was so focused, I don’t really remember much of it,” Stewart said. “It was a lot of fun."
A few minutes into the first overtime period, adversity reared its head again for the Wildcats. After Ninety Six drew first blood with a score, the Rebels scored on a penalty kick to tie it up with less than a minute left in the first five-minute period.
Did Ninety Six quit?
Quit?
That’s not in the Wildcats’ vocabulary.
Somaini came in clutch again for Ninety Six in the second overtime period, but not near the goal. She took a corner kick and sent the ball in front of the Thurmond goal where Anderson got a hold of it for the ultimate game-winner.
“I was overjoyed, excited, jumping up and down, handshaking, high-fiving, it felt good,” Duncan said.
The two goals Ninety Six scored in overtime were an anomaly compared to regulation. The Wildcats rarely had their opportunities, but when they did, they wanted to give it to Somaini.
Ninety Six kicked the ball down the field time and time again for Somaini and a host of Rebels to chase. However, most of the time, Thurmond had enough speed to kick the ball away.
But with around 2:40 left in the first overtime period, Kemy’Jah Moore gave her teammate the pass she needed and Somaini rushed up to the ball to score.
“Kemy’Jah Moore, she never quit, she had like five different touches on the ball before it was finally an assist,” Duncan said. “It’s just a matter of never quitting, it’s a matter of playing every ball, doing it right every single time and eventually getting that opportunity to score.”
The win gives the Wildcats a huge boost as they near the end of the regular season. One, it gives them a quality win over a quality team. And two, Ninety Six is now on a four-game winning streak reentering region play Monday at Saluda.
“I am so incredibly proud of our girls because to battle back from four injuries, we had a starter that’s on vacation, we had to change our formation, but they don’t ever quit and that says a lot about them as girls because life’s bigger than soccer,” Duncan said.
“If they can battle back and win these things, then they can learn to overcome actual obstacles in life.”