NINETY SIX — Coming out of halftime, the Ninety Six girls basketball team was feeling good. 

It was up 16 and was 16 minutes away from celebrating its five seniors, but in those final 16 minutes, the Wildcats didn't cruise to a win against its rival Abbeville. It had to fight for its 40-31 win.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags