NINETY SIX — Coming out of halftime, the Ninety Six girls basketball team was feeling good.
It was up 16 and was 16 minutes away from celebrating its five seniors, but in those final 16 minutes, the Wildcats didn't cruise to a win against its rival Abbeville. It had to fight for its 40-31 win.
"We tried a few times too many to get the ball into Janiyah (Squire) when she wasn't open. It was like they would see her when she was open but they would hesitate a second and then throw it in. That kind of threw us off for a little while," Ninety Six coach Anarie Duckett said.
"Everybody works hard on trying to get the ball where it needs to be, and coaches are never satisfied... Tonight, we missed a little bit but we saw things but we reacted too late."
Abbeville stormed out of the gate to start the second half. The Panthers battled for rebounds, forced turnovers and drilled some jumpers.
Midway through the second quarter, Abbeville trailed 20-6, but with 3:43 left in the thrid quarter, the Panthers trailed by just eight points. Their defense was holding up and while they weren't always converting on offense, the Panthers were clawing back into the game.
By the end of the third, it was 30-27, and Duckett needed to make a switch.
"Abbeville picked up their game in the second half. They played much better," Duckett said. "They went down and hit a few shots, and all of a sudden, they're in the game, so they started playing harder. We were kind of back on our heels."
So she went to the full-court press, slowed the Panthers down and sped the Wildcats back up. After allowing 17 points in the third quarter, Ninety Six limited Abbeville to just four points in the final eight minutes of the game, while scoring 10 to take retake control of the game.
"At halftime, we kind of went flat," Duckett said. "That's when I decided to throw the full-court press on them, and maybe that would wake them up, and it did for a little while. "
After the game, the Wildcats honored their five seniors, all of which started the game. Aubrie Middleton led the class with eight points.
"This group of girls have come a long way. Some of them get to play more than others, and they understand and accepted what their roles are on the team," Duckett said of the seniors.
"They're a special group because they work hard, they try hard and this year, they have really come together and become leaders, maybe not to the people in the stands but what I see what they do on the court. They communicate and help each other."
