SALUDA — Coming off back-to-back wins, the Ninety Six girls basketball team knew it was going to have a fight on its hands, traveling to Region 2-AA leading Saluda. The Wildcats prepared to go up against the Tigers' best with Jessica Means and Kaylen Nick.
In the first matchup, the Wildcats held the Tigers pair to just 17 points, but the Tigers found scoring from other players, so the game plan going in was to attempt to slow the other Tigers while focusing on Means and Nick. But that plan didn't need to happen. Saluda's two leading scorers and starting point guard were all out for the region matchup.
With the loss of three starters, Saluda struggled to score with Ninety Six, as the Wildcats handed Saluda its first region loss of the year with a 37-27 final.
"I told the kids to take advantage of it," Ninety Six coach Anarie Duckett said. "We didn't know they until right before the game that they wouldn't be playing, so we didn't prepare for that ahead of time. We did a really good job against them the first time... We held them down, but we couldn't do anything with the rest of them.
"Our focus was going to be on Jessica and (Nick) until they weren't in the game. I just told them to do their best to take advantage of the situation and they responded."
Early on, Saluda was doing what it needed to do to have a chance at winning. It was playing tough defense and holding onto the ball, despite struggling to find offense. By the end of the first quarter, the Tigers only trailed by two, but something had to give.
"I think we went away from fundamentals, made some mistakes on offense and gave up some transition buckets," Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder said. "We kind of got lost on defense a couple of times. When you do that, your offense suffers. I think we kind of got down on ourselves.
"We just didn't play very consistent. I think if we could have played consistent, I think we could have come out on the other side of it."
The Tigers made just two shots and three free throws in the next two quarters, while Ninety Six started to funnel its offense inside, taking advantage of the mismatch inside with Janiyah Squire.
Defensively, Ninety Six held off the other players that went off in the first matchup. In the Jan. 20 matchup, Saluda had eight girls score. While there were five scorers on Tuesday, only Tamia Daniels cracked double digits, finishing with 13 points.
"We played well," Duckett said. "Gabby (Hart) played really well defensively. Aniyah Louden, I told her to take (Tamia Daniels) and if she gave the ball up, don't let her get it back. She did a tremendous job of that."
Squire led all scorers with 17 points in the win, while Louden and Hart combined for 11 points.
Ninety Six ended its regular season with the win, improving to 5-3 in region play. Saluda travels to Mid-Carolina on Thursday for its season finale. A win in that game would give the Tigers a region championship and allow Ninety Six to be the second team in Region 2-AA. A loss would put Ninety Six as the No. 3 seed and Saluda would have to play a tie-breaker game.
"We did talk about the stakes. We do have goals, we want to be region champions," Wilder said. "We've worked really hard to this point. You hate that this (injuries to Nick and Means) has happened, but it's nobody's fault. You have to overcome a little bit of adversity and work a little bit harder and make sure that we're better prepared. We have to step up."
