Ninety Six girls defeat McCormick
Ninety Six’s varsity girls basketball team defeated McCormick 46-30 Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Ninety Six senior Jada Newson scored a game-high 14 points. Aubrie Middleton added 13 points.
McCormick’s Ilyriayah Tate scored a team-high 13 points.
GHS junior varsity defeats Aiken
Greenwood’s junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Aiken 41-38 Monday night in the season opener.
Henry Logan led the Eagles with 11 points.
GCS girls hoops defeats Dixie
Greenwood Christian’s varsity girls basketball team defeated Dixie 52-43 Monday night.
For the Hawks, Caroline Reed had 31 points. Kennedy Kaltz had 11 points, Hallie Ruth Stumbo had six points, Ashley Yarborough had one point and Nicole Shirley had three points.
For Dixie, Weslyn Bensel had 10 points. Ashton Crocker had four points, Savannah Wojtkowski had seven points, Ryanne Sutton had two points, Lexie Slentz had four points, Georgia Wojtkowski had two points and Rylee Johnson had six points.
Jordan named LU assistant golf coach
Lander golf coach Mark Riddle has announced the addition of J.J. Jordan as the assistant coach for the men’s and women’s golf programs.
Jordan, a 2018 Lander graduate, returns to Greenwood after working as an assistant coach at Erskine.