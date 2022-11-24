The Wildcats went a mere 7-14 last year, but don’t let the record fool you, the 2021-22 season was significant for Ninety Six.
After taking on a lofty non-region schedule, the Wildcats finished third in their region and did something they haven’t done in awhile — win a playoff game.
But for the upcoming season, Ninety Six coach Anarie Duckett wants to build on that. The Wildcats have three goals: make the playoffs, win the first round game and see if they can make it even further than last year.
“I tell the kids the season’s divided into three sections,” Duckett said. “You have your non-region games that prepare you for your region games and your region games prepare you for the playoffs.”
Luckily for Duckett, she has a good nucleus of players returning this season with six seniors back on the court, including four of five previous starters.
Sophomore Janiyah Squire, an All-Region honoree is one of the biggest returners. She led Ninety Six in points per game (12.5) and rebounds (15.2) as a freshman last season.
Junior point guard Gabby Hart, also an All-Region selection from last season, led the Wildcats in assists per game (2.8) along with Gracie Lollis, the lone departure in the offseason.
“It’s kind of easy from the aspect that we can show them something once and they already know it, they remember it from last year, so that’s kind of easy and then we can add on, build on to that,” Duckett said.
However, while there is a lot of experience on this year’s roster, there is also a lot of youth. Duckett says there will be a number of jayvee players playing in varsity games to add depth to the Ninety Six bench thanks to a shorter jayvee schedule.
With a mix of new and familiar faces, Hart hopes she can be a leader for her teammates.
“I want to be a leader of the team. I’m not the oldest, but I feel like I should mend the team together as the point guard,” Hart said. “I feel like we have a variety of different players like people with different personalities and skills. It’s just different.”
Along with a few player personnel changes, the Wildcats will also play in a different region. It’s one that Duckett thinks might be tougher than last year’s with No. 9-ranked Saluda in the region and fellow 2021-22 playoff team Mid-Carolina.
The Wildcats will also have another challenging non-region slate, but are staying more local this season. Ninety Six will play Emerald, Ware Shoals, Dixie and McCormick all twice before starting region play Jan. 10 against Newberry.
It’ll be a season with a lot of old and a lot of new, which makes seeing how they progress interesting, as they open the season Tuesday against McCormick.
“I’m excited about seeing how we develop and how well they mesh together because (the seniors have) played together for three years now,” Duckett said. “I’m just excited to see how they grow a little bit more this year.”
