Ninety Six’s Braden Mitchell throws a pass during a 7-on-7 scrimmage at Greenwood High School. INSET: Ninety Six’s Briant Witherspoon, middle, navigates through a few Newberry defenders during a 7-on-7 scrimmage at Greenwood.
Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings couldn’t hold back his excitement, and rightfully so.
After a bewildering 5-5 season riddled with COVID-19 absences and injuries, the Wildcats found a way to make the playoffs, relying on their player versatility.
As Ninety Six began its stint of 7-on-7 scrimmages, the adaptability of its roster has shown through in the form of experience.
“We’ve got a lot of experience this year, which is a great thing,” Owings said. “This would be the most experienced group we’ve had, and I know I said that last year, but we’re gaining more experience this year and that’s a good thing. I’m not big on 7-on-7, but this is big for our development of our two maybe even three quarterbacks and for our defense.”
Through the first two 7-on-7s, Braden Mitchell shined at quarterback. Last season, Mitchell was the team’s third-string quarterback, sitting behind seniors Payne Davis and Matthew Deal.
As a result, Mitchell became one of the Wildcats’ Swiss Army knives, playing as the team’s “H-back” on offense and then rotating through outside linebacker, inside linebacker and defensive end on defense.
“He’s a dude that has a ton of experience, but he doesn’t have any experience at quarterback,” Owings said. “I mean we lost those guys and that hurt badly … but I feel like we’ll be more well-rounded, especially with our backups this year.”
Owings said last year’s group was “a really good group” and feels that in 2022, the Wildcats can build upon the progress they made last season.
“We have plenty of guys that can fill in and be perfectly fine if not better,” Owings said. “They understand where we are at … and they understand how close we are and I think that makes them even more hungry and that’s a great problem to have. For us as coaches, it’s us continuing to keep our guys focused on what we’re really focused on, which is, ‘I don’t care about everybody else, I care about us.’”
