NINETY SIX — There’s four things Ninety Six coach Matthew Bennett wanted in a head coaching job: tradition, community support, administrative support and athletes.
Luckily for Bennett, Ninety Six has all four, and heading into spring practice this week, he’s beyond ecstatic.
“It’s been the most excited I’ve been about football practice, probably in my life,” Bennett said.
“That’s not taking away from anywhere else I’ve been, it’s just when you get your first chance to be the head man. You see the excitement in the kids, the excitement around the program, it adds to it, makes it tough sleeping like a kid before Christmas.”
The Wildcats began their spring season Monday, Bennett’s first as head coach at Ninety Six. There’s a lot of news for the team, including a new head coach and a few new assistant coaches.
However, one main thing that’s remained the same is the talent returning from last year.
Under center for the Wildcats will be senior All-Lakelands quarterback Braden Mitchell with playmakers Zay King in the backfield with him and Ladarion Waldrop at wide receiver.
With Bennett’s time at Clinton as offensive line coach, he says his team will run a similar offense as the Red Devils, featuring a three-back set and running the ball a lot. But with a guy like Mitchell under center, it’ll be hard for the Wildcats to not pass the ball.
“I’d be lying to you if I told you I didn’t get really excited the first time I saw Braden Mitchell on tape,” Bennett said. “We’re going to run the football because I believe in running the football and being able to run it when you want and not just when they’re getting it to you.
“We’re going to throw it more. Braden Mitchell’s going to make us throw it more than maybe even I want to because he’s so talented.”
On the opposite side of the ball, Bennett says they’ll figure out what to do defensively this spring with the players he has at his disposal. He’ll look to build the defense around players like Jaiden Hackett and Kayden Payne.
On special teams, Bennett thinks there will be a “revamped appreciation” for the unit with coach Nick Long as the special teams coordinator.
Along with Long, the Wildcats also return a good bulk of their coaches from last season, including defensive line coach Roy Lemmons and defensive coordinator Tripp Henderson.
Ninety Six also welcomes a pair of new faces in strength and conditioning coach Ken Dockal, coming from Blacksburg and who once worked with Bennett at Woodmont, and outside linebackers coach Matt Gibson, coming in from Woodruff.
Bennett likes the staff he has at Ninety Six, and one thing that stands out about them — they care.
“I’ve got a great staff. They’re working their butts off,” Bennett said. “Fortunately, when I interviewed the old staff, a lot of them wanted to stay, some of them shuffled a little bit but I’ve loved it. I think they’ve got a good heart for the kids… Very fortunate to be in the situation we’re in.”
