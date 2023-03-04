The Wildcats just could not find an answer Saturday night.
It seemed like every time the Red Devils stepped up to the plate, they wreaked havoc.
Clinton totaled 11 hits on the night, slamming singles, doubles, triples and even a home run to dismantle Ninety Six 14-3 in the Emerald City Classic championship. With the five-inning, mercy rule loss, the Wildcats finish as the tournament runners-up.
“Clinton’s a well-experienced team and they put the ball in play. There were a few plays that we did not make that ended up coming back and costing us,” Ninety Six coach Chad Ellis said. “We’re trying to still find some pitching depth and create pitching depth.”
The Red Devils wasted no time getting their extra base hits going in the first with a two-RBI double from Zane McLendon. After plating two more runs in the first, Clinton posted two more in the second and three more in the third.
By the fourth inning, the Red Devils used four different pinch hitters, but that didn’t slow them down. Zach Lollis hit a two-RBI single, and after a sacrifice fly to bring in another runner, Wilson Wages hit a two-run homer before the Wildcats finally stopped the bleeding.
Wages led Clinton at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a single, a double and a home run.
“They did a really good job with two strikes, putting the ball in play and staying through the baseball, trying to put the ball in play, putting pressure on our defense,” Ellis said. “(Clinton) didn’t miss the fastball very much.”
As for Ninety Six, the Wildcats had their chances, but didn’t always end up plating runs. Ellis’ squad had one opportunity with the bases loaded in the fourth with two outs before things got out of hand in the fifth.
However, the Wildcats flew out to end the inning and stranded those three runners. The lone Ninety Six scoring play came in the second when Austin Wertz hit a two-out, two-RBI double, bringing his team within two early.
Wertz got on base on both of his two plate appearances, reaching first by way of a walk in the fourth. As a unit, the Wildcats totaled three hits in the tournament’s championship with the other two hits coming from Alan Michael Shay and Bailey Hayes.
“He’s got a bright future if he keeps working,” Ellis said of Wertz. “(He’s a) ninth-grader, he’s done a good job of that this week, putting the ball in play.”
Despite the tournament championship loss, the Wildcats still hold their heads high after finishing the Emerald City Classic with a 2-1 mark. They’ll look to bounce back Tuesday at home against Emerald.
“That’s what I just told these guys, I said ‘Hey, look, I know this is not how we wanted to end it, but that’s a good team and they put us in a position we hadn’t been in yet this tournament,’” Ellis said. “You gotta learn from the game, it’s basically all you can do from it is learn.”