DUE WEST — Coming into the final week of the season, there wasn't a hotter baseball team in the Lakelands than Dixie, which was riding an eight-game winning streak.
But that streak ended Monday against Ninety Six, as the Wildcats beat the Hornets 13-3.
Ninety Six's offense was hot from the first pitch, which was sent to left-center field for a double by Hamp Ashley. Ashley later scored on a Dixie error, giving the Wildcats the lead just three batters into the game. They added to that lead in the second thanks to a pair of hits from Matthew Deal and Evan Adams to start the frame, both of whom scored in the inning.
The lead only continued to grow, as the Wildcats batted around in the fourth inning, scoring five runs and three runs in the sixth.
While the offense was rolling, Ninety Six took advantage of good at-bats, drawing six walks and Dixie mistakes, as the Hornets made four errors, to tag along with its nine hits.
"We put the ball in play pretty hard and put pressure on the defense, which is what we're always trying to do," Ninety Six coach Chad Ellis said. "We're trying to make sure we're not giving them easy outs, and I think we did a pretty good job staying in at-bats and doing a good job of putting the ball in play with two strikes and we executed with guys in scoring position."
Deal finished 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk to lead the way for the Wildcats. Adams also reached base three times in the game, scoring two runs to go along with his two hits.
"Matthew is having a great year," Ellis said of Deal. "He's having fun and he's producing. He's getting on base several different ways. It seems like he's been hit by 80 balls this year, but he's squaring the ball up pretty good and staying through the baseball. … When he's going, our offense is going pretty good."
On the mound, the Wildcats used several pitchers, getting the bullpen ready for different situations it will see once the playoffs start next week.
"It was good to give those guys some work because they're going to be counted on in clutch situations," Ellis said. "The more depth we have pitching, the better we'll be in the playoffs. ... Producing that depth and seeing who is throwing strikes and seeing what we need to work on next week, that's what we're looking for. They did a good job."
The Wildcats will attempt to officially lock up second place in Region 1-AA at Christ Church on Tuesday, weather permitting.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.