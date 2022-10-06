Ninety Six coach Chandler Wells’ volleyball seniors are a different breed.
And on Senior Night, the six Wildcats showed just that.
Senior Taylor Rinehart and a host of other Wildcats helped take down rival Abbeville in straight sets Thursday night at home.
Ninety Six won swept Abbeville with set scores of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-21.
“To see (the seniors) out on the court for one of the last few times that they’ll be out there is just an amazing feeling,” Wells said. “They’ve been playing together for nine years… it’s awesome to see.”
The Wildcats’ victory was highlighted by their many come-from-behind situations that gave them the edge late in sets. The most prominent of these came in the third set where the Panthers jumped out to a 10-4 lead after a close second-set loss.
However, Ninety Six answered right back, getting the best of Abbeville’s defense and capitalizing on Panther miscues to go on a 13-2 run to prompt an Abbeville timeout.
Wells partially credited the comeback to Rinehart as she had a big momentum-swinging block in the set.
“I think that really set the tone for the third set and just really put us over the edge to end the night, so I thought it was a great game for all of my seniors,” Wells said.
But for Abbeville, this wasn’t the only set where it jumped out to a lead and lost it. The Panthers also got out to promising leads in the first and second sets before the Wildcats rallied back to get the set wins.
“We’ve kind of struggled all year with the mentality part of volleyball,” Abbeville coach Anne Marie New said. “We’ve had several games where we’ve been up in sets but we can’t come back and finish, so we’re working on that. We’re trying to get mentally tough.
Abbeville’s youth and inexperience also troubled the team on Thursday night. With a number of Panthers out due to sickness, Abbeville called up younger players from its jayvee team, resulting in the jayvee match being canceled.
However, New said she saw some promise from those players after going toe-to-toe with a talented Ninety Six team.
“They were able to somewhat fill their shoes, they did what they could,” New said.
Abbeville will be back in action at home next Tuesday against Mid-Carolina.
As for Ninety Six, they will travel to Saluda for an all-important region finale with the Tigers on Tuesday. With a win, the Wildcats can lock up a region championship and a No. 1-seed for the 2A playoffs.
“(We need to be) just making sure that we’re strong at the net, making sure that we’re reading the court well and just our defense,” Wells said. “That is always our biggest thing, I tell them all the time ‘It’s not your offense that wins championships, it’s your defense.”