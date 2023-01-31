It reached the top of the mountain last year, claiming the 2A state championship. Now the Ninety Six wrestling team is gearing up for another run at a title, and it started on Tuesday at the All-Lakelands wrestling meet.

Eleven Wildcats placed either first or second in their respective weight classes, claiming all but three of the top two positions in the meet. 

