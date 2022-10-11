Ninety Six was on the cusp of a region championship Tuesday night.
Leading 24-18 after two winning sets, the Wildcats gave up seven-straight points to Saluda, as the Tigers went on to win the third set 27-25.
Ninety Six coach Chandler Wells’ message was simple heading into the fourth set — you can never let up.
The Wildcats put their foot back on the gas in the fourth set, winning it 25-9 to defeat Saluda 3-1, and clinch the Class 2A Region II title.
“We came in a little nervous and everybody was just feeling the pressure of the game, but they came out, especially in that fourth set. Unfortunately, (it) had to go to four and showed what they had,” Wells said. “I was very proud of how hard they worked to clinch the win for region.”
And it wasn’t just Ninety Six that showed effort in the all-important match, as both squads gave it their all. The Tigers and Wildcats put together many long rallies and diving sprawls to keep their region hopes alive, much to the delight of both coaches.
Saluda’s Jessica Means was a key component in these situations for her team, as well as Ninety Six’s Janiyah Squire.
Squire totaled 17 kills on the night for the Wildcats, which brought the sophomore to over 100 kills in region play. Junior Kinsley Thomas also accounted for 17 kills in the Tuesday night match.
“We just knew that we were going to have to battle,” Wells said. “We knew that Saluda had good defense and they hustled a lot, so we knew that was going to be a challenge for us, but I asked my girls on the net to focus on blocking the ball, being light on their feet on back rows and I think that they rose to the occasion.”
The Wildcats particularly stepped up at the beginning of each set. The team started each set with a sizable lead, including a 12-4 run in the second and a 6-0 start in the match-clinching fourth set.
“It’s very important for us to maintain the momentum and start with the momentum early,” Wells said. “We’re a team that likes to play ahead, we don’t like to play from behind, so just knowing that we had that momentum and that little bit of cushion kind of helped us run some different things that we don’t typically run in a set.”
As for Saluda, change was a thorn in the side of the Tigers. The team was without lead setter Natalee Herron due to injury and had to run new formations.
“We had to try something new, they weren’t comfortable with it and they just let it eat them up,” Saluda coach Meredith Wertz said. “They just weren’t there, their heads weren’t in it and they never really got there. In that third game, they finally got there and they went right back down.”
The Tigers will have one last region match Thursday at Mid-Carolina before their playoff run. After the Wildcats’ Wednesday match with Cambridge Academy, they will also enter the postseason with a No. 1 seed.
“They’re ready, we just got to make sure our mind is as ready as our skill,” Wells said.