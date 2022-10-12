Coming off an emotional win on Tuesday to win its region, Ninety Six volleyball found itself in a hole early at Cambridge Academy.
The Wildcats struggled in the first two sets, allowing Cambridge to go on two long runs that ultimately resulted in a loss while a lack of communication late in the second set allowed Cambridge to take a slim lead it held until the end of the second set.
Something had to change.
"I just challenged the girls," Ninety Six coach Chandler Wells said. "Some of them play travel ball with these girls and for some of these coaches, so (I) just let them know 'Hey, they know what y'all have and know what you bring to the table. You have to be willing to change things up and be less predictable in how we do things.'
"They worked really hard and I was really proud how they rose to the occasion in the third, fourth and fifth sets."
The change in attack, as well as some late Cambridge mistakes, led to a three-set comeback for Ninety Six.
While the Wildcats changed how they went about attacking Cambridge's defense, Cougar coach Samantha Shelley grew more frustrated with her team as the match went on, feeling like her girls were becoming complacent with a lead as they had earlier in the season.
"They get in their heads a lot, and that's when they become complacent and start making mistakes," Shelley said. "I have to reel them back in and sometimes say 'Take a breath and calm down. It's one thing at a time. You're trying to play three plays before you even get done with the first one.'"
Cambridge started the third set on a 6-0 run, and though Ninety Six crept back into the game, Cambridge was still in control when Wells took her only timeout of the set, trailing 14-9.
The timeout kickstarted the Wildcats, who rallied for seven of the next 10 points. The boiling point came when the Wildcats scored their 17th point of the set, when a ball was sent over the net and landed between a pair of Cougars. For the first 30 seconds of Shelley's timeout, Cambridge was doing burpees along their sideline.
"That was kind of my breaking point. It was 'Hey, you're standing flat-footed, you're looking at each other expecting them to do the job,'" Shelley said. "Some of the things that I say to them is just to try to get them fired back up."
Despite the timeout, the Wildcats took the lead at 23-22, eventually winning three points later.
The fourth set was a battle the entire time, as neither team could build more than a three-point lead. Ninety Six's largest lead was a the end, winning 25-22.
The Cougars were red-hot to start the tie-breaker, sprinting ahead five points before Ninety Six had a chance to respond. But as they did in the third, the Wildcats crept back into the set. They tied the set at eight before taking their first lead at 11-10.
Trailing 13-12, Cambridge made a pair of mistakes that led to Ninety Six points, inevitably winning the match 15-13.
"We knew tonight was going to be tough, but coming off winning region and winning this, it's a great little momentum to head into playoffs and be ready for lies ahead," Wells said. "I've challenged the girls, this could be our year working towards state. We talked about how we're going to get there. I think tonight just proved to them that they could do it. They're very resilient."
The Wildcats were led by Janiyah Squire and Kinsley Thomas, who teamed up for 17 and 11 kills respectively, while Cambridge was led by Bryn Dellinger, who finished with 17 kills.
Despite the loss, Cambridge celebrated its lone senior Faith Harvley, who returned a couple of weeks ago from an ankle injury that cost most of her season.
"To have watched her grow, not only as an athlete but as the young lady she's become is one of the best experiences I've had at Cambridge Academy," Shelley said. "She's come so far and has worked so hard. ... I always tell the girls, it's not how you start, it's how you finish. The first of the season, we got through it. Now it's go time."
