Ninety Six's varsity boys golf team defeated Emerald 180-203 on Monday at The Golf Club at Star Fort.
Scores — NS: Christian Davidson 40, Adam Fennell 40, Josh Brown 44, Skylar Evans 56. E: Logan Pope 43, Jacob Cathey 45, Zach Bechom 56, Harrison Miller 59.
Records: Ninety Six 1-0, Emerald 0-1
LU men's golf in seventh
The Lander men's golf team is in seventh place after two rounds at the Southeastern Collegiate.
The three-round, 18-team event will conclude today at the par-72, 7,365-yard Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia.
West Florida holds the lead heading into Tuesday's final round, finishing with a 575 total. Saint Leo is one shot back in second, followed by Georgia Southwestern, who is currently two strokes off the lead. Lander carded a 588 on Monday, opening with a 295 and shooting a 293 in round two.
Maxime Legros shot a 72 in round two and leads Lander with a 145 total, which puts him in a tie for 12th place. Chris Fortenberry is tied for 17th, posting a 75 and 71 for a 146 score. Jon Parker carded a 71 and a 77 to tie for 34th after two rounds.
LU softball splits doubleheader
The Lander softball team split a home doubleheader against East Stroudsburg on Sunday at Doug Spears Field, beating the Warriors 7-1 before falling 8-6 in the second game.
Ashley Vinson went the distance in the circle in game one, allowing one run on eight hits with four strikeouts. Sydney Grimes and Delaney Guerrero combined to drive in all seven Bearcat runs. Grimes recorded a pair of two-run doubles, while Guerrero added a two-run triple and an RBI double.
In game two, Lander trailed 7-0 before mounting a furious rally over the final three innings. Lander chipped away with two runs in the fifth and trailed 7-3 in the sixth when Logan Coward launched a three-run homer to make it a one-run game. However, East Stroudsburg tacked on an insurance run in the seventh and held on to earn a split.
Astros shut down Verlander
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston ace Justin Verlander has a mild strain of a back muscle and said it would “probably take a miracle” for him to pitch in the Astros' opener at Oakland on March 26.
In an effort to remain positive, Verlander quickly added, “but I don't want to leave miracles off the table.”
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was hurt on his second-to-last pitch in Sunday's exhibition game against the New York Mets. He had an MRI on Monday and was diagnosed with a strained latissimus dorsi muscle. There is not a timetable for his return.
Public barred from Olympic flame lighting
ATHENS, Greece — Spectators will be kept away from the Olympic flame-lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on Thursday because of the coronavirus.
Only 100 accredited guests will be allowed to attend the traditional event, Greece’s Olympic committee said Monday.
A dress rehearsal on Wednesday for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic flame will also be closed to the public to comply with Greek government restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Jones, Hamilton snag top ACC honors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday named Duke guard Tre Jones as the league's player of the year and its defensive player of the year and Leonard Hamilton of regular season champion Florida State as coach of the year.
Jones, a sophomore, is averaging 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the No. 10 Blue Devils, seeded fourth in the conference tournament that begins today.
Jones is joined on the All-ACC first team by teammate Vernon Carey Jr., who also was named the top rookie, Jordan Nwora of No. 15 Louisville, John Mooney of Notre Dame and Elijah Hughes of Syracuse.
Hamilton guided the fourth-ranked Seminoles (26-5) to their first ACC regular-season title in men's basketball.
Florida's Blackshear sprains wrist
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., the team's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, is questionable for the Southeastern Conference Tournament because of a sprained left wrist.
Blackshear injured his wrist during the season finale against Kentucky on Saturday. X-rays were negative, and an MRI showed a sprained ligament.
The Gators (19-12, 11-7 SEC) are the tournament's No. 5 seed and will play either Georgia or Ole Miss on Thursday. Blackshear is not expected to practice all week.
Tennessee player shot in leg
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee defensive back Brandon Davis is recovering after being shot in the leg in an incident being investigated by Knoxville police.
An incident report says someone alerted a Knoxville police officer at 12:32 a.m. Saturday that Davis had been shot. The 20-year-old sophomore from New Orleans was being helped by several people and had an apparent gunshot wound in his left upper leg.
Davis told the officer he was inside the Uptown Bar & Grill when he heard a shot and felt pain in his leg. Davis, taken to the UT Medical Center for treatment, also said he didn't know who shot him or why.
Clippers sign Joakim Noah
LOS ANGELES — The Clippers have signed free-agent center Joakim Noah, giving them an aggressive, physical presence with playoff experience.
The 35-year-old two-time All-Star played 42 games with Memphis last season after agreeing to a buyout with the New York Knicks. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies.
Noah attended the Clippers' loss to the Lakers on Sunday at Staples Center, where he was warmly received as he made his way through the crowd and sat in the stands.
Giants' Ellison retires after 8 seasons
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants tight end Rhett Ellison has retired after eight seasons in the NFL.
Ellison played at Southern California before being selected in the fourth-round of the 2012 draft by the Vikings. He spent five years in Minnesota before joining the Giants as a free agent in 2017, signing a four-year contract.
As a Giant Ellison started 33 games and caught 67 passes for 674 yards and four touchdowns. His 2019 season was cut short due to a concussion suffered against the Jets on Nov. 10.
Ellison was a strong blocker, so his value to the Giants was not measured by his statistics.