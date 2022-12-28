After Palmetto opened Wednesday night on a 8-1 run, it was hard for the Ninety Six boys basketball team to mount any comeback.

When the Wildcats scored, the Mustangs answered. When Ninety Six went on a run, Palmetto went on a run. And as the game went along, Palmetto’s Tristian Stokes was draining buckets.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.

Tags