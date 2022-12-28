After Palmetto opened Wednesday night on a 8-1 run, it was hard for the Ninety Six boys basketball team to mount any comeback.
When the Wildcats scored, the Mustangs answered. When Ninety Six went on a run, Palmetto went on a run. And as the game went along, Palmetto’s Tristian Stokes was draining buckets.
Stokes gave his team separation when it needed it and scored 26 points, as the Wildcats fell 63-48 at the FCA Tournament at Emerald.
“I think (Palmetto) did a really good job of getting into the interior of our defense,” Ninety Six coach DJ Davatchi said. “When we did collapse, they were really good with their ball fakes and found a way to the free-throw line.”
Following the Mustangs’ strong start, Ninety Six inched its way back in late in the first half. The Wildcats went on a 9-2 run to draw within three, prompting a Palmetto timeout.
However, as it did the rest of the game, Palmetto answered.
The Mustangs sank two unanswered baskets before the break and took control later in the third quarter to establish a double-digit lead.
Palmetto’s lead largely stayed in the double digits as Stokes scored nine in the third and put down five free throws in the fourth.
“He did a really good job of using the screens and getting to that elbow right there,” Davatchi said. “Their post players were setting screens for him and allowing him to get open shots and at the end of the day, he made some difficult shots. He’s a great player.”
Despite the late deficit, the Wildcats showed a lot of physical effort as time ticked down on the clock, particularly from Ladarion Waldrop.
The Ninety Six junior finished with a team-high 15 points, but as the Mustangs earned trips to the charity stripe, the Wildcats had trouble getting back in the ballgame.
“Ladarion has really gotten better, he’s playing very well in this tournament, I’m very pleased with him,” Davatchi said.
However, that Ninety Six physicality wasn’t present in all four quarters Wednesday afternoon, which helped cause the Wildcats to fall short.
“For whatever reason, these teams continue to play harder than us and we’re going to have to start matching the intensity of the teams that we’re playing if we want to have a chance to win,” Davatchi said.
Ninety Six will face Greenwood Christian in the seventh-place game of the FCA Tournament Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
“We have to find a way to have that type of effort (we had in the fourth) for 32 minutes,” Davatchi said. “I know it’s kinda cheesy, but I told them the coach’s speech off the ‘Miracle on Ice,’ ‘Can't win on talent alone,’ and that’s OK, but we gotta find other ways to win whether it’s our scrappiness, toughness and doing things the right way.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.