There’s a lot of optimism for the Wildcats this winter, especially from Ethan Gardner.
The senior says this year’s boys basketball team is the most experienced, one of the biggest and the hardest-working team he has been a part of at Ninety Six.
Oh yeah, it’s also the best team Gardner says he’s been on.
“I’m feeling very confident about this season,” Gardner said. “We’ve got a lot more depth, a lot more size with two 6-foot-4 guys on our team now, so we’re looking a lot better than we have in past years.”
After falling short of a playoff bid last season, like Gardner said, the Wildcats are returning a lot of talent. Ninety Six will welcome back five players with at least three years of varsity experience, including junior Evan Adams, who averaged 14 points per game last season.
It’s a lot to be excited about, but the main concern will be replacing Payne Davis, the leading scorer from last year. Filling his shoes will be difficult, but the Wildcats have an array of candidates coach D.J. Davatchi thinks can step up to the challenge.
“(What excites me is) our ability to shoot the ball and our length,” Davatchi said. “It’s the longest team I’ve had since I’ve been here, by far, and really just experience. Like I said, we have multiple three-year varsity guys this year, and I think that’s going to pay dividends.”
Ninety Six sports a number of key players in an improved defender and shooter Alan Shay and two big guys in Braden Mitchell and Jonathan Minick. Junior Ladarion Waldrop will also return to the court, but will begin the season on the bench with a hairline fracture in his ankle.
And sure this team has a lot of returners, but the difference between this team and the last is their work ethic.
“Everybody basically came together and decided we wanted our practices and everything to be harder, so we’d be more prepared,” Gardner said. “I think we’ll be more conditioned and we’ll outwork everybody else that we’ll play throughout the season.”
And that work ethic will be put to the test with a tough region schedule that features No. 7 Abbeville twice and two other 2021-22 playoff teams in Saluda and Newberry.
Much like the Ninety Six girls team, the boys will play a non-region slate with more local squads like Emerald and McCormick.
Despite the tall tasks ahead, the optimism is still high, as the Wildcats tip off Tuesday against the Chiefs.
“I think this team has a chance to make the playoffs and see where they can go from there,” Davatchi said. “Basically, they kind of hold their own will. I think we have a chance to be pretty good if we can stay relatively healthy and just play together.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
