Ninety Six’s season-ending game against Saluda earlier this month was officially DJ Davatchi’s final game as the Wildcats’ head coach.
Davatchi, who has been the Ninety Six boys basketball coach for the past three years, is officially stepping away from the team and is officially getting out of coaching and teaching.
“I really loved teaching. It was a passion of mine to help students grow,” Davatchi said. “But, it is best for me and my family financially to look into a different career path.”
In Davatchi’s three years, Ninety Six finished with a 10-49 record and failed to reach the playoffs in each of those years.
“I really enjoyed the relationships that I was able to build with my players,” Davatchi said. “We didn’t have as much success on the floor as I would have liked, but I am proud that, while I was here, we had a 100% graduation rate and the juniors that are coming to be seniors soon are in great shape to be graduating and have successful careers after basketball and high school.”
Davatchi replaced John-Mark Scruggs, who went to Emerald before the start of COVID-19. With Davatchi’s departure, the Wildcats will be hiring their third boys basketball coach in the past four years.
“Right now, we are trying to fill our football job, because we have to get them ready for spring practice. Once we get that, we will turn our energy to basketball,” Ninety Six Athletic Director BJ Wertz said. “I want somebody who is going to be able to bring life to our basketball team. Coach Davatchi has done a great job. He works well with the kids and they love him. ... I just want somebody who is going to build on what he has started.”
The search continues for a varsity football coach after Matthew Owings said last week that he was stepping down from the program at the end of the school year..