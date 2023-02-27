There are always going to be errors in baseball, but the key to limiting mistakes is to not let one turn into another.
With Abbeville and Ninety Six baseball starting their seasons on Monday, there were some errors, but Ninety Six took advantage of the Panthers' mistakes more often than not, scoring four runs before Abbeville could settle in.
The four-run lead turned into a nail-bitter by the end, but the Wildcats downed their rival 8-7 in their season opener.
"I thought our younger guys played really well, stepped up and had some first hits on varsity for some of those guys, so it was good for them to see that. It was good for us to get out here and get some experience," Ninety Six coach Chad Ellis said. "That's the biggest thing that we were wanting to get out of this. We got a little bit of experience tonight.
"Went with a lot of different pitchers to try to get them ready for the regular season."
Ninety Six jumped on the Panthers in the first inning. A leadoff walk followed by a Panther misplay in left started the scoring. After a second walk and a flyball out, a second error plated the game's second run, giving the Wildcats a two-run lead before heading to the bottom of the first.
A combination of walks and wild pitches gave a third run to the Wildcats in the second, while a Parker Sutley single in the third extended the lead to four.
"Any time you give a team extra outs, it's going to get you," Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. "We're still really young. We made some bad decisions on stuff, whether it was at the plate or in the field. The decision making has to get better.
"The one thing that I was proud of was we battled. We never laid down, but we dug some holes. Pitchers have to get ahead in counts, and when they put it in play, we have to make plays. I know that sounds simple but that's the name of the game."
In its first two innings, Abbeville couldn't really get any offense generated. It got two runners on in the first thanks to a pair of Wildcat errors but couldn't push them across, while a leadoff Lohen Nickles single was followed by three straight outs.
Then Abbeville started rolling.
The Panthers plated three runs in the bottom of the third thanks to a double by Justin Oglesby and a Wildcat throwing error.
But Abbeville could never truly cut the deficit to zero. After every run-scoring inning for Abbeville, Ninety Six answered.
"That's huge," Ellis said. "Anytime you can find ways to score... There were several opportunities that we could have done a little bit better job with guys in scoring position, but it's early. You'll take them any way you can get them."
Ninety Six scored at least one run every inning before the game was called after six innings due to the time constraint.
Ty Riddlehoover led the Wildcats with three hits while driving in two runs. Bryson Hersberger led the Panthers with three hits on the night.
Abbeville will play in day two of the Emerald City Classic on Tuesday, taking on Mid-Carolina, while Ninety Six will play again on Wednesday when it takes on Emerald.
