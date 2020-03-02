Ninety Six's varsity baseball team last 7-4 to Strom Thurmond Saturday in the Peach Ridge Invitational tournament.
Logan Bruce led Ninety Six at the plate, going 2-for-4 with one RBI and Andy Threlkeld hit 1-for-4 and scored one run. Payton Crawford hit 2-for-2. Andrew Gossett hit 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Saluda baseball falls to Mid-Carolina
Saluda lost 6-4 to Mid-Carolina Saturday. The game was tied 3-3 in the sixth inning, then a single from Mid-Carolina's Jacob Sease scored two runs.
Cade Gentry led the Tigers at the plate with two hits.
Saluda pitcher Noah Bell allowed one hit and no runs over four innings. Bell struck out eight and walked none. Gage Rinehart and Matt Herlong entered the game in relief.
LU women's tennis falls to No. 24 GVSU
The Lander women's tennis team fell to No. 24 Grand Valley State 6-1 on Monday.
With the loss, the Bearcats drop to 5-4 on the season, and the Lakers move to 15-3.
Eduarda Ferreira and Polina Radchenko won their doubles match, 6-2. Lindsey Wiggins and Kylee Ramsey dropped their match while Raquel Acco and Nelli Lius won 7-5 to clinch the doubles point.
Lander will be back in action today as it takes on No. 2 Lynn at 1 p.m.
Wide receiver commits to South Carolina
Class of 2021 wide receiver Sam Reynolds (5-foot-10, 183 pounds) of Alabaster, Alabama, committed Sunday night to South Carolina while on an unofficial visit to Columbia.
The Gamecocks offered Reynolds last week; it was his first Power 5 offer. Reynolds had offers from Troy, Samford, Middle Tennessee State and North Alabama.
Reynolds had 36 catches for 360 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also averaged 25 yards on kickoff returns. He is also a track athlete and has a track offer from Colorado State.
Clemson's Robinson named ACC All-Freshman
Clemson women’s basketball’s Amari Robinson has been named to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s All-Freshman Team, the league office announced. Robinson is the Tigers’ first All-Freshman Team honoree since Kobi Thornton in 2017 (eighth honoree in school history) and earned the honor from the league’s head coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel.
Robinson turned in an impressive freshman regular-season campaign for the Tigers, leading Clemson in rebounding (6.2 rebounds per game) and finishing second in scoring (10.6 points per game). In ACC play, Robinson is tied for the team lead in rebounds per game (5.6) and is third in scoring (9.8 ppg). The Douglasville, Georgia, native has put up 15 double-figure scoring games for the Tigers this season, including two 20-plus point outings. Robinson has played in 28 games this season (27 starts), missing just one game to injury.
Chipper Jones joins ESPN as analyst
BRISTOL, Conn. — Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones has joined the ESPN lineup.
The former Atlanta Braves star will work as a major league analyst, primarily on weeknight and holiday games. He'll debut on opening day when San Francisco plays at Dodger Stadium on March 26.
Jones worked twice last year as a guest analyst for ESPN.
"We were instantly impressed," senior coordinating producer Phil Orlins said in a statement Monday. “He is a charismatic storyteller with an authentic and fun-loving personality.”
Dustin Johnson to skip Olympics
On the fence about the Olympics at the start of the year, Dustin Johnson decided he won't be going.
Johnson's manager said in a text message Monday that the FedEx Cup playoffs hold as much importance to Johnson as chasing a gold medal in Tokyo this summer.
Johnson's name was removed from the Olympic golf ranking Monday afternoon. At No. 5 in the world ranking, he currently would have been No. 3 among Americans behind Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. Countries are allowed a maximum of four players in golf provided they are among the top 15 in the world ranking.
Johnson was the leading American for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro when he decided at the last minute to withdraw because of concerns over the Zika virus.
Mistrial declared in former UNC player's case
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a former college football player charged with violating North Carolina’s sports agent law nearly a decade ago.
Christopher Hawkins faced four counts tied to providing cash to three former Tar Heels football players in 2010. But after more than seven hours of deliberations Friday afternoon and Monday, the jury informed Superior Court Judge John O. Craig III that it couldn't reach an unanimous verdict on any charge.
That leaves open the possibility of another trial. Prosecutor W. Scott Harkey and defense attorney Natasha A. Adams declined to comment about the next steps.
Hawkins — who played at UNC and Marshall from 2001-05 — was first charged in 2015, with prosecutors adding additional charges last April. The biggest amount involved was $13,700 to Robert Quinn — now a nine-year NFL veteran who never played in the 2010 season and was declared permanently ineligible by the NCAA that fall — as well as helping him sell game-used equipment for another $1,700.
Bellinger scratched from spring training lineup
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — NL MVP Cody Bellinger was scratched from the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup on Monday for a spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds.
The outfielder took part in a charity event on Sunday night at a Topgolf facility in Scottsdale, and a video showed him hitting a long drive off a tee.
Golf swings aren’t believed to be the reason for his injury, according to manager Dave Roberts.
He had been scheduled to play center field and bat fourth. Instead the Dodgers moved A.J. Pollock from left to center field and inserted Matt Beaty in left field for the spring training debut of left-hander David Price, who was acquired from Boston along with outfielder Mookie Betts.
2-minute limit for reviews proposed
Players ejected from games for targeting will be allowed to remain in the bench area and replay reviews will be limited to two minutes if proposals by the NCAA football rules committee are passed.
The committee wrapped up several days of meetings in Indianapolis on Friday by issuing its recommendations.
In an effort to crack down on pregame dust-ups between teams, the committee also recommended officials be on the field 90 minutes before a game begins — instead of the current 60 minutes.