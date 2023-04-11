NINETY SIX — It needed a win to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
And through four innings, it looked like Ninety Six was going to cruise to a win against Saluda, building a five-run lead.
But Saluda got a couple of hits and Ninety Six made a couple of errors to make that five-run lead nearly dissipate.
But in the end, the Wildcats responded in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to down Saluda 10-6.
"We talked about it the last two weeks, saying that we need to win out," Ninety Six baseball coach Chad Ellis said. "We gave ourselves a fighting chance tonight. A big one tomorrow for us again. It's an opportunity for us to continue the winning tradition here."
With the win, Ninety Six improves to 2-5 in region play, while Saluda falls to 4-1.
The Wildcats struck in the first inning thanks to a pair of Saluda errors, plating the first run off a lead-off error, a sacrifice bunt and a second Tiger error.
The second was nearly identical, as the leadoff man got aboard thanks to an error. A walk followed by a single by Ryder Guthrie brought in the second run of the frame. A passed ball and a wild pitch plated two more runs.
Ninety Six scored at least one run an inning for the entire game, scoring multiple in the second, fourth and sixth innings.
Overall, Ninety Six finished with seven hits, while Saluda made six errors in the field. Only three of the 10 Wildcat runs were earned.
"Ryder had a 12-pitch at bat, Alan (Michael Shay) had an eight-pitch at bat with a walk," Ellis said.
"Anytime that you can compete at the plate and put the ball in play, you give yourself a chance. We only had seven hits, and they had six errors. We put the ball in play a lot, which is what we preach. I thought we did a good job there."
On the mound, Bailey Hayes was cruising for most of the game, really only running into major trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. That's when Saluda did all of its damage.
Back-to-back singles led off the top of the fourth, followed by a Gavin Taylor sacrifice fly to score Saluda's first run. A poor throw scored the final Tiger run of the fourth, but Saluda was finally getting going.
Following up on its big inning, Saluda led off the fifth with a hit-by-pitch and a walk. Brayden Willams drove in a run with a line single to left. He and Manny Dominguez came in two batters later thanks to a Matt Sheaffer double. Two more singles followed by a Drew Arant double closed the gap to just one.
"Bailey started the inning off rough with a hit batter and a walk, then we don't catch a couple of balls that our guys would tell you that they should have caught," Ellis said. "That's just high school baseball. You'll have that sometimes. You just have to eliminate those mistakes and not give those extra opportunities.
"Bailey is tough. He's a bulldog. He went in there and competed."
But the Tigers couldn't tie the game, and Hamp Ashley made them pay with an RBI double to left field in the fifth to regain that momentum.
Ashley led the Wildcats, going 2-for-5 with an RBI.