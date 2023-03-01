Just like in any sport, mistakes can kill in baseball.
Ninety Six had its fair share early on against Emerald Wednesday, allowing the Vikings score three runs early.
Then the script flipped.
Emerald mistakes arose in the third inning, giving the Wildcats the chance to tie and when they were tied, Ninety Six made the Vikings pay.
Parker Sutley blasted a 2-RBI single and Carver Davis batted in another runner to complete a six-run frame, lifting the Wildcats to a 9-4 five-inning, road win over Emerald.
“I thought we scrapped, we battled, I thought their starting pitcher (Tucker Meredith) did a great job keeping us off balance, we couldn’t square him up, finally got to him there a little bit,” Ninety Six coach Chad Ellis said.
“We made some stuff happen. We were aggressive on the bases, maybe a little bit too aggressive sometimes, but worked out in our favor tonight.”
Meredith was pitching lights out through the first two innings, striking out three Wildcats and leaving Ninety Six hitless. Then in the third, miscues both on the mound from Meredith and reliever Maddox Moore and in the infield plagued Emerald.
The Wildcats took advantage of hit by pitches, walks and a throwing error by the Vikings before Sutley and Davis’ big hits.
“(To have) walked all the people we walked and to give them free bases just doesn’t ever work out for you in the end,” Emerald coach Mack Hite said. “They made it hurt when they needed it, they swung the bats good.”
When Ninety Six got back up to the plate in the fourth, the scoring continued. Ryder Guthrie took a hack at the first pitch of the frame, hitting a leadoff double and eventually coming around to score a few at-bats later.
Ty Ridlehoover scored a run as well, later coming home on a passed ball to lift the Wildcats to a sizable 8-3 lead.
While the Wildcats were feasting at the plate, the Ninety Six defense and closer Bailey Hayes were, too late in the ballgame.
After the Vikings scored early thanks in part to a few passed balls and walks, the Wildcats cleaned that up. Ninety Six did not allow Emerald to score again until a Bradlee Jones RBI groundout in the fifth.
“We put Bailey in, Bailey’s always gonna throw strikes, so he threw strikes and gave us an opportunity to win,” Ellis said.
The Wildcats are now 2-0 in the Emerald City Classic and will look to sweep their pool Friday against Midland Valley.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
