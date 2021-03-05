The Ninety Six Wildcat Anglers Fishing Club's high school and middle school teams finished in the top 10 of their respective divisions at the South Carolina B.A.S.S Tournament Trail event Feb. 21 at Clarks Hill Lake.
This was the sixth tournament of the year in the S.C. Bass Youth Tournament Trail, and 179 anglers participated. Landon Surrett and Eli Allison finished in ninth place in the high school division with a five-fish limit for 10.3 pounds, with a big fish of 4.95 pounds. Surrett and Allison maintained their No. 1 position in the season points chase.
Will Allen and Camden Rhodes finished in seventh place overall in the middle school division with a three-fish limit of 5.06 pounds.