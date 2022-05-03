Ninety Six angler Turner Calhoun signed with Erskine on Tuesday. Front row, from left, are Wendy Calhoun, Turner Calhoun, Todd Calhoun. Back row are Chuck Sprouse, Erskine coach Ryan Teems, Mollee Waters, Chambers Calhoun, Jane Calhoun.
NINETY SIX – Turner Calhoun has been winning fishing tournaments since he was in middle school for Ninety Six. Now, officially, the senior will continue to fish competitively, signing a scholarship Tuesday to Erskine.
“I’m very excited,” Calhoun said. “I’m very glad that I get to do it with Erskine. Just continue what I’ve been doing in high school and take it to college, so I can take it (to the next level after college).”
Calhoun has been in contact with Erskine for most of his high school career, working his way toward earning a scholarship to join the Fleet’s bass team.
Along with the perk of joining the Fleet’s fishing team, the school is close to his home in Ninety Six, which was one of the main factors that led him to choosing Erskine over other colleges.
“I’ve been thinking about it for the past three or four years. I’ve been in contact with (Erskine fishing coach Ryan Teems) for a while,” Calhoun said. “It’s close to home, and it’s something that I enjoy. I was probably on a boat since day one.”
For Teems, he saw the passion Calhoun exhibited in the sport, not just as an angler, but in his desire to enter the fishing industry after his college career is finished.
“I just saw a passion in him for fishing,” Teems said. “You’re seeing these young guys grow up and have a passion for a sport that’s kind of untraditional. … This is something that drives him to go on in the fishing industry. He has a desire to work in the fishing industry not just fish in it, so that’s something that really stood out too. I’m just excited to see how he grows as an angler and as a young man.”
Calhoun is the second angler from Ninety Six to sign with a college this school year, as Landon Surrett signed a scholarship to Lander in November.
“We were fishing at the high school against each other, so it is kind of cool that we both signed, especially by different schools, so we do get to fish against each other,” Calhoun said. “Just see how competitive we both are. It’s cool that we get to fish against each other in college too.”
