After the dust settled on another intriguing high school boys basketball season in the Lakelands, nine teams qualified for the postseason.
Here is a season recap for each of the nine teams:
Abbeville (12-4, 6-2 region)In a nails-tough Region 2-AA, the Panthers scratched out the region’s No. 2 seed this season. Abbeville’s lone thorn in its side in the region was Saluda, dropping two games by a mere three points each time to the Tigers.
Abbeville took care of the other region title contender in Newberry with a convincing 94-67 win over the Bulldogs and another win Thursday to lock up the No. 2 seed. Javario Tinch was a force all season for the Panthers, averaging 19.9 points per game.
Players such as Tinch, Patrick Singletary and JD Baylor will be crucial in Abbeville’s playoff run starting at home Thursday against Fox Creek at 7 p.m.
Calhoun Falls (18-3, 9-1 region)Calhoun Falls’ only blemish in its region schedule was a 60-51 loss to McCormick on Jan. 31, but besides that, the region-champ Blue Flashes have been nothing short of impressive.
With wins over Emerald, Belton-Honea Path and Crescent, Calhoun Falls built up a striking resume early on in the season. The Blue Flashes also put up a great fight in the FCA Holiday tournament final with an overtime loss to Saluda.
Calhoun Falls will lean on players such as Ty Turman and Da’Quean Lewis in a first-round home matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday against Lewisville.
Dixie (15-11, 7-4 region)Following an unexpected loss to Ware Shoals on Feb. 6, Dixie had to battle for Region 2-A’s No. 3 seed. The loss and Dixie’s win over Whitmire sent Dixie to a tiebreaking overtime win over Ware Shoals last Thursday.
It was a shaky situation, but for the most part, the Dixie Hornets have been consistent. Dixie lost both of its matchups to Calhoun Falls while splitting two games with McCormick. Early in the season, the Hornets boasted wins over Belton-Honea Path and Crescent.
Scorers such as Jared Ledbetter and Thomas Ferguson, and a steal-happy Jaren Byers will have to come up huge if the Hornets want to go deep in the playoffs. Dixie will begin its playoff journey on the road Thursday at C.A. Johnson.
Emerald (8-13, 2-6 region)In one of the more challenging regions in Class 3A, the Vikings fought their way to a No. 4 seed in this year’s postseason. Emerald finished its region slate with wins over Chester and Woodruff to top the Wolverines for the region’s last playoff spot.
Along with their tough region schedule, the Vikings also faced challenging non-region opponents with games against Abbeville, Saluda and Calhoun Falls. In those early games, Emerald came out victorious over teams such as Laurens and McCormick.
KJ Morton has been one of Coach John-Mark Scruggs’ top scorers this season, consistently putting up double-digit performances. The Vikings will travel to Travelers Rest Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for their first-round game.
Greenwood
(8-18, 4-6 region)It hasn’t been the greatest season for Greenwood, but with just enough wins in region play, the Eagles clawed their way to the postseason. The Eagles clinched the berth with a six-point win over Easley in their region season finale Thursday.
Greenwood battled with Pickens for the region’s No. 4 seed but was able to sweep the Blue Flame and the Green Wave for the team’s four region wins. Donovan Boyles has been one of Greenwood’s go-to guys this season with a team-leading 12.4 points per game.
The Eagles’ first-round game will not be easy Wednesday, as they match up with No. 1-ranked 26-0 North Augusta on the road.
Greenwood Christian
(12-12, 2-6 region)For the first time in a while, the Hawks are heading to the playoffs. Following a 70-65 win over Spartanburg Christian in its region tournament, Greenwood Christian locked up its first playoff bid since the 2010-11 season.
The Hawks have been a huge threat on offense this year, eclipsing 70 points in four games. GCS has surprised at times this season, notching a win over Oakbrook Prep and an FCA Holiday tournament win over Ninety Six.
Eighth-grader Isaiah Scott, junior Lee Dahlberg and freshman Ty Kennedy have all been forces to be reckoned with on offense, all of which consistently put up double digits in the points column. The Hawks’ first-round opponent in the SCISA Class 3A playoffs is to be determined, but Greenwood Christian will likely be a lower seed.
McCormick
(13-10, 7-3 region)The Chiefs have been an interesting bunch this season, a team that can knock off any given team on any given night. McCormick has notched wins over teams such as Calhoun Falls and Abbeville and earned the Region 2-A’s No. 2 seed behind the Blue Flashes.
McCormick earned its way to the No. 2 seed with a pair of 3-point wins over Dixie before losing its regular season finale to Ware Shoals. Much like football, A’Chean Durant has been a leader for this team with Javon Riley and Darius Houston around the senior.
The Chiefs will open up the playoffs at home Thursday against McBee.
Saluda (17-5, 7-1 region)The Tigers enter the postseason as Region 2-AA champs after finishing out the season on a six-game win streak. Saluda has not lost in over a month, dropping its lone region loss on Jan. 13 to Newberry.
The Tigers have impressed with a pair of wins over Abbeville and were crowned FCA Holiday tournament champs with a win over Calhoun Falls. Coach Jimmy Kinard’s squad has a lot of size with players such as JT Lott, Zion Wright and Amareyin Mathis who can score in the paint often.
No. 9-ranked Saluda will open up its playoff run with the same team it opened its season with — Batesburg-Leesville. The Tigers will face the Panthers at home Thursday at 6 p.m.
Ware Shoals
(9-8, 6-5 region)It seems like Coach Chris Johnston’s Hornets are getting hot at the right time. Ware Shoals has won four out of its last five games with wins over McCormick and Dixie to force a tiebreaker with Dixie for the No. 3 seed last Thursday.
Unfortunately for Ware Shoals, it dropped the game but will play as Region 2-A’s No. 4 seed in this year’s postseason. Outside of the last five games, the Hornets notched wins over local teams such as Ninety Six and Greenwood Christian in their short non-region slate.
Lavarious Posely has been Ware Shoals’ leading scorer this season, averaging 15 points per game. Ware Shoals will head up to Great Falls Thursday for their first-round matchup.