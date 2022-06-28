The Emerald swimming team took a step in 2021, as a girls relay team and two individuals — Levi Sharpe and Julia Creswell — went to the state championship swim meet.
Now the Vikings are looking to continue that success, as assistant coach Nicole Shearin takes over as the program’s head coach heading into 2022.
“I am really excited,” Shearin said. “I got to meet with all the coaches in the area and set up a schedule. Just to see the schedule written down and coming down gets me even more excited to see what we can do this season, because last year, we had a huge group of middle schoolers.
Just watching them grow was amazing to see. I’m really looking forward to building up the program some more with all the younger swimmers we still have.”
Shearin has been at Emerald for the past two years, working as a teacher while serving as an assistant coach for the swimming, softball and track teams.
“I love the coaching and teaching aspect, just being there throughout the school day so they can have somewhere to come if they need to talk to someone or if they’re struggling in a class and just need some help,” Shearin said. “I love that aspect, being someone they can talk to.”
Shearin swam competitively growing up, swimming at both River Bluff and White Knoll High Schools.
She reached state all four years of her high school career, finishing as high as fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke. She also competed with Palmetto Aquatics and the YMCA Mudcats.
She attended Erskine College, where she won a national championship with the Flying Fleet’s softball team and ran cross country.
Shearin developed her love of coaching from an early age from watching her father, who was also a teacher and a coach. She had her first coaching experience while she was in high school, helping Murraywood win the Columbia City League Championships in three consecutive seasons.
“To see that environment at my house with him coaching and really enjoying it and being able to help others, I really enjoyed seeing that when I was growing up. I always knew. When I was a little girl, I was like ‘I want to do that,’” Shearin said. “I love the teaching side of it and I love the coaching side of it. You see them in the classroom but you also get to see them perform and do what they love. That was always one thing I enjoyed with my coaches growing up.
“It didn’t seem like was out there just to do the sport and win. It was, we wanted to have fun and enjoy it. They wanted to make sure that we were always feeling that encouragement and love. … That was one thing when I became a coach, I wanted to be someone that encourages them and (help them) love the sport that they’re doing.”