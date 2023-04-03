SALUDA — After a bit of back-and-forth boys soccer action Monday night, Dixie found a way to get on the board — get it to Andrew Nickles.
The senior captain found the back of the net in the eighth minute, then twice more in the 27th and 60th minutes for a hat trick.
Nickles and a number of other Hornets kept finding the right angles against Saluda, setting up high-percentage shots to lift Dixie to a 6-2 win.
“We emphasized that at halftime, let’s get the ball to his (Nickles) feet,” Dixie coach Brian Gamble said. “He’s very good on the ball, maintaining possession of it, excellent foot skill and finding the open man.”
Nickles is a guy the Hornets can depend on game in and game out, and in the 27th minute, it showed. After Jaren Byers was fouled inside the box, Dixie looked to Nickles to capitalize on the penalty kick.
The senior kicked it right into goal, recapturing the momentum the Tigers had gained just moments before. In the 25th minute, Sam Espinoza hit a 30-yard shot on a free kick to cut Saluda’s deficit to just one.
But with Nickles’ second goal of the night, some help from three other Hornets and a few Saluda injuries, the Tigers had trouble mustering much else.
“That probably changed the game right there, but you have to be mentally tough,” Saluda coach Dave Clark said. “They (Dixie) were the better skill, they’re stronger, more physical in a good way, but I think we’ll be OK, I mean, we’ll be fine.”
After that momentum-breaker, the Hornets kept rolling.
After Nickles and Austin Willson cashed in on Dixie’s first three goals, Blayke Whitfield and Tyler Glazier scored in the 46th and 64th minutes, respectively. On defense, Dixie protected the box well when Saluda had up-close chances.
However, Espinoza later struck again in the 76th minute for the Tigers to lessen the blow in the non-region matchup. Clark was glad to see his captain have a multi-goal night as Espinoza regains confidence after a shoulder injury.
“It’s hard to get that touch back when you hadn’t played for a while, and I also kinda felt like he was a little timid sometimes going in, you know, with a shoulder injury. It was encouraging to see him play physical, get after it. That’s a big confidence-booster for him,” Clark said.
The Tigers will have a quick turnaround with another tough opponent in Dutch Fork coming into Saluda on Wednesday. As for Dixie, after facing Ware Shoals on Tuesday, it will play McCormick Thursday.
“Just keep building and keep improving is what we gotta do,” Gamble said. “We’re looking right at a month away from playoff time, so we’ve got a lot more soccer, a lot more time to keep improving.”
